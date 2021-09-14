Tennis stars Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and Maria Sharapova dazzle at the 2021 Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York hosted its annual fundraising event, the Met Gala, on September 13 featuring some of the biggest celebrities at their stylish best.

The Gala is a curtain-raiser for the Costume Institute's fashion exhibit, which opens to the public this year on September 18 at the Anna Wintour Costume Center.

The Gala, one of the most eminent gatherings in the world for the celebration of fashion, returned to operation this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme for the 2021 edition of the event was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion".

The most anticipated evening in the American fashion calendar was co-chaired by young stars from various walks of life, including singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

While Met Gala regulars Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova graced the red carpet once again on Monday evening, the likes of Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez, Sloane Stephens and Felix Auger-Aliassime made their debuts at the invite-only event.

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams looked majestic in a silver bodysuit with a long cape made of pink and white feathers, curated by popular fashion brand Gucci. When asked about her look, Williams described it as "superhero-inspired"; a fitting outfit for tennis' superhero!

Naomi Osaka also attracted plenty of eyeballs with her bold Louis Vuitton outfit, which celebrated her Haitian heritage. The dress also paid tribute to her Japanese roots by featuring the 'Koi fish', a species popular in Japan.

.@naomiosaka melds Haitian and Japanese influences in a magnificent look by @LouisVuitton as she arrives at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/2dTCXmasZ7 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 13, 2021

Five-time Major champion Maria Sharapova dazzled in a long yellow gown, making a statement with her simple yet elegant look. Sharapova, a fashion icon on and off the court, has appeared quite frequently at the Met Gala over the years.

Teen sensations Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez also received an invite to the star-studded event, and stole the show in their breathtaking black & white outfits.

The two youngsters did battle in the US Open final last week, with Briton Raducanu clinching a historic victory.

emma raducanu and leylah fernandez both look amazing at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nQAjFmBH79 — Sophie (@fletchersrosie) September 14, 2021

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, fresh off his semi-final finish at the 2021 US Open, also made his maiden appearance at the Met Gala. He looked debonair in his white suit, which was accompanied by a simple bow tie.

Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams wow fans by posing together at Met Gala

2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens looked gorgeous in her long red dress with elongated sleeves. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, Jozy Altidore, who is an American soccer player.

Much to the excitement (and surprise) of tennis fans, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams posed together for a picture at the Met Gala. The Russian then posted the picture on her Instagram 'stories'.

