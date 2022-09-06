"Never mentioned his concern for them but now claims they are important?" - Novak Djokovic fans mock Rafael Nadal for 2022 US Open R4 loss

Rafael Nadal's dominant run at this year's Grand Slam tournaments came to an abrupt end on Monday when Frances Tiafoe beat him 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open. The Spaniard's win-loss record at the Majors this season stands at 22-1.
Playing his first day-time match at Flushing Meadows in this edition, Nadal struggled throughout the four sets as he was unable to move on the court like he usually does to dictate rallies. He finished with nine double faults, compared to just four from the 22nd seed American in a three-hour, 34-minute long match.
While second seed Nadal managed only two break points and 33 winners in the entire match, Tiafoe broke him five times, hitting 49 winners. The first three sets saw one break-of-serve each. In the fourth set, the 22-time Grand Slam champion moved ahead with a 3-1 lead but went on to lose the next five games and the match.
After winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros this season, Nadal was going for his fifth US Open title and 23rd overall Major. Novak Djokovic's fans, who have been unimpressed with the authorities for not allowing the Serb to enter the country, were quick to pounce on the Spaniard for leaving his pregnant wife alone to play tennis.
"Congrats to him, no excuses at all" - Rafael Nadal on Frances Tiafoe
Rafael Nadal's hunt for a fifth US Open title came to a halt as Frances Tiafoe defeated him in four sets in their fourth-round match at the 2022 US Open.
In a press conference after the match, the Spaniard praised Tiafoe, saying that the American was playing better than ever with a good serve and backhand.
"All the credit to him. He did a lot of things well. Of course, Tiafoe is playing more solid than before, serving well I think today, taking the ball very early. Good backhands. He's quick, as everybody knows. I don't think I pushed him enough to create him the doubts that I need to create. Congrats to him. No excuses at all. I'm completely happy to recognize that he was much better than me today," Nadal said.
Tiafoe will face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.