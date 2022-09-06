"Never mentioned his concern for them but now claims they are important?" - Novak Djokovic fans mock Rafael Nadal for 2022 US Open R4 loss

Rafael Nadal's dominant run at this year's Grand Slam tournaments came to an abrupt end on Monday when Frances Tiafoe beat him 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open. The Spaniard's win-loss record at the Majors this season stands at 22-1.

Playing his first day-time match at Flushing Meadows in this edition, Nadal struggled throughout the four sets as he was unable to move on the court like he usually does to dictate rallies. He finished with nine double faults, compared to just four from the 22nd seed American in a three-hour, 34-minute long match.

While second seed Nadal managed only two break points and 33 winners in the entire match, Tiafoe broke him five times, hitting 49 winners. The first three sets saw one break-of-serve each. In the fourth set, the 22-time Grand Slam champion moved ahead with a 3-1 lead but went on to lose the next five games and the match.

After winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros this season, Nadal was going for his fifth US Open title and 23rd overall Major. Novak Djokovic's fans, who have been unimpressed with the authorities for not allowing the Serb to enter the country, were quick to pounce on the Spaniard for leaving his pregnant wife alone to play tennis.

"Wow, just wow. This twat claims to have more important things than tennis now he’s lost but before losing, he was fully invested in vulturing this ‘Grand Slam’ despite claiming to not care about the Grand Slam race and also happy to leave his wife in complicated labour behind," a fan tweeted.

This twat claims to have more important things than tennis now he’s lost but before losing he was fully invested in vulturing this ‘Grand Slam’ despite claiming to not care about the Grand Slam race and also happy to leave his wife in complicated labour behind. Lena T. @jt22145225 #Shameless #Shameless https://t.co/2uwZHkPohw Wow, just wow.This twat claims to have more important things than tennis now he’s lost but before losing he was fully invested in vulturing this ‘Grand Slam’ despite claiming to not care about the Grand Slam race and also happy to leave his wife in complicated labour behind. twitter.com/jt22145225/sta… Wow, just wow. This twat claims to have more important things than tennis now he’s lost but before losing he was fully invested in vulturing this ‘Grand Slam’ despite claiming to not care about the Grand Slam race and also happy to leave his wife in complicated labour behind. twitter.com/jt22145225/sta…

"Nadal and Djokovic have the same number of losses this year in Grand Slam. Not bad if you consider this is supposed to be one of the best seasons of Rafa's career and one of the worst in Nole's one," a user posted.

"Classic Nadal. Never takes credit for his loss. He’s such a terrible role model. He deserved to lose that match today and if Novak was playing he would be absolutely DOMINATING this field. Oh well at least nadaL has another excuse," another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions:

December_dust @decemberdust1 @operskapevacica Haha after his pregnant wife has been hospitalized for a whole week. Never mentioned his concern for them but now claimed they are important. What a family man. @operskapevacica Haha after his pregnant wife has been hospitalized for a whole week. Never mentioned his concern for them but now claimed they are important. What a family man.

Jason @Certinfy I’m feeling sick reading what Rafael Nadal just said.



Taking all my bias against him aside, how can someone who doesn’t need to work travel half way across the world with the situation his wife was in?



Then claim that very situation is “more important” after losing.



Unreal. I’m feeling sick reading what Rafael Nadal just said. Taking all my bias against him aside, how can someone who doesn’t need to work travel half way across the world with the situation his wife was in?Then claim that very situation is “more important” after losing. Unreal.

Gregmas @GregAmada Where are the people who claimed that Nadal would have beaten Djokovic and Kyrgios in Wimbledon or beaten Djokovic in AO? Where are the people who claimed that Nadal would have beaten Djokovic and Kyrgios in Wimbledon or beaten Djokovic in AO?

. @cfj__11 @TennisTV

“Injured” and avoided facing Djokovic anywhere other than clay for 3rd straight year in Wimby

Flogged by Tiafoe in NY

Claydal supremacy @RafaelNadal Won the AO after 13 years when Djokovic was banned. Statpadded as usual on clay.“Injured” and avoided facing Djokovic anywhere other than clay for 3rd straight year in WimbyFlogged by Tiafoe in NYClaydal supremacy @TennisTV @RafaelNadal Won the AO after 13 years when Djokovic was banned. Statpadded as usual on clay. “Injured” and avoided facing Djokovic anywhere other than clay for 3rd straight year in WimbyFlogged by Tiafoe in NYClaydal supremacy👍

Pavvy G @pavyg At the end of 2021 Grand Slam race;

Nadal 20

Federer 20

Djokovic 20



End of 2022

Nadal 22

Djokovic 21

Federer 20



Djokovic banned from playing 2 hard court slams , Rafa plays all 4 slams. This is a result. Novak just 1 behind and as fresh as a daisy. Bring on 2023.



GAME ON. At the end of 2021 Grand Slam race;Nadal 20Federer 20Djokovic 20End of 2022Nadal 22Djokovic 21Federer 20Djokovic banned from playing 2 hard court slams , Rafa plays all 4 slams. This is a result. Novak just 1 behind and as fresh as a daisy. Bring on 2023.GAME ON. https://t.co/6xBk9F9aEN

Danny 🐊 @DjokovicFan_ Thank you Tiafoe for saving tennis from Nadal.



Sincerely,

Djokovic fans everywhere Thank you Tiafoe for saving tennis from Nadal.Sincerely, Djokovic fans everywhere

SEI @RMCF209 @josemorgado Nadal not the goat. Djokovic would never lose in 4th round @josemorgado Nadal not the goat. Djokovic would never lose in 4th round

Mehmet Kemal @mekemma @josemorgado Poor Nadal. He could not steal a Slam from Djokovic’s absence 🤣🤣🤣 @josemorgado Poor Nadal. He could not steal a Slam from Djokovic’s absence 🤣🤣🤣

Jason @Certinfy So you’re telling me Rafael Nadal tried to vulture a Grand Slam that Novak Djokovic wasn’t able to play half way across the world from his pregnant wife suffering complications and close to giving birth yet ended up losing before the quarters to someone ranked outside the top 25. So you’re telling me Rafael Nadal tried to vulture a Grand Slam that Novak Djokovic wasn’t able to play half way across the world from his pregnant wife suffering complications and close to giving birth yet ended up losing before the quarters to someone ranked outside the top 25. https://t.co/DfsOw7arsq

"Congrats to him, no excuses at all" - Rafael Nadal on Frances Tiafoe

Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe after the match

Rafael Nadal's hunt for a fifth US Open title came to a halt as Frances Tiafoe defeated him in four sets in their fourth-round match at the 2022 US Open.

In a press conference after the match, the Spaniard praised Tiafoe, saying that the American was playing better than ever with a good serve and backhand.

"All the credit to him. He did a lot of things well. Of course, Tiafoe is playing more solid than before, serving well I think today, taking the ball very early. Good backhands. He's quick, as everybody knows. I don't think I pushed him enough to create him the doubts that I need to create. Congrats to him. No excuses at all. I'm completely happy to recognize that he was much better than me today," Nadal said.

Tiafoe will face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Edited by Anirudh