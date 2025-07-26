"That affected my relationships, my marriages" - When Chris Evert made honest admission about tennis glory early on affecting her life negatively

Chris Evert once got candid about how early fame took a toll on her personal life. She admitted that balancing friendships, family, and relationships while navigating the pressures of stardom in tennis was incredibly challenging.

Ad

Evert shot to fame in 1971 at just 16, when she reached the US Open semifinals as an amateur. Her calm demeanor, on-court consistency, and “girl next door” charm quickly made her a media darling and a fan favorite.

By her late teens and early 20s, Evert was already collecting Grand Slam titles, starting with her first at the 1974 French Open at just 19. Over time, she firmly established herself as one of the most dominant players of her generation.

Ad

Trending

But all of that came at a cost, as Chris Evert admitted in a 2022 interview with CBS News. She spoke about missing out on a normal teenage life and not having the freedom to grow into her most "authentic" self, saying:

"I do believe that there's a price to pay. There's a price to pay for almost everything in life. I think that my fame at a young age, I really didn't get to have the freedom to develop the authentic me at a young age. I didn't go to college; I joined the tour right away. And you know, I think people that, again, are always told, 'You're the greatest,' and patted on the back, and people can't say no to them, you know?"

Ad

"I mean, I don't think I've ever gotten a ticket in my life, because policemen have pulled me over many times and seen that I'm Chris Evert. And they go, 'I'm such a big fan of yours, I'm gonna let you go,'" she added.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion continued:

"I think when that happens years, and years, and years, and years, I think you become a little entitled and a little enabled. And I'm the first to admit that. I feel like that affected my relationships with people, and with my marriages. I think you pay a price."

Ad

Notably, Chris Evert has been in four significant relationships and has been married three times.

A look into Chris Evert's relationships and marriages

Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors pictured together | Image Source: Getty

Chris Evert has had a few notable relationships over the years. In the 1970s, she was engaged to fellow tennis star Jimmy Connors, but the engagement was eventually called off. She went on to marry British player John Lloyd in 1979, though their marriage ended in 1987, strained by the pressures of their demanding tennis careers.

Ad

Evert's second marriage came in 1988 to Olympic skier Andy Mill, with whom she had three sons. The couple were together for 18 years before divorcing in 2006. Two years later, she tied the knot with Australian golf legend Greg Norman, but the marriage lasted just 15 months, ending in 2009.

Since then, the American has chosen to remain single, focusing on her family, health, and advocacy work. She has spoken openly about her past relationships, sharing the lessons they taught her and expressing a sense of peace and fulfillment in this chapter of her life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More