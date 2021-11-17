"That's the only record I'll have left" - Pete Sampras on his six consecutive Year-End No.1 finishes

Novak Djokovic recently surpassed childhood idol Pete Sampras' record of six Year-End No. 1 finishes. The Serb was rewarded for a stellar season in which he won three Grand Slam titles and the Paris Masters.

This wasn't the first occasion in which a member of the 'Big 3' -- Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal -- had broken one of Sampras' many long-standing records, and according to the American, it will not be the last.

Speaking to the ATP, Sampras reflected on his own legacy and the impact that the 'Big 3' has had on the sport over the last couple of decades.

Sampras heaped praise on Djokovic for continuing to chase down records, but was quick to point out that the World No. 1 is unlikely to match the American's six consecutive year-end No. 1 finishes.

"I always based my year on the majors and the bonus beyond that was to finish No. 1. Novak has seven, but not in a row," he added. "Over time, I think it will be tough to break six straight."

Novak Djokovic secured a record-breaking seventh year-end No.1 finish in Paris.

Further reflecting on his period of dominance between 1993-98, Sampras said the consistency it took to finish as the top-ranked player each year would be incredibly difficult to match.

The American went on to label it one of his "best achievements" and joked that it would be the "only record" he would be left with.

"I think, that’s the only record I’m going to have left," Sampras said of his six consecutive year-end No. 1 finishes.

"Now that I look back on it," he continued. "Knowing how difficult it is to finish No. 1 once or twice, but to do it six years in a row, the consistency that I had, the endurance, the will … I think it is one of my best achievements."

"I’m glad I sacrificed and chased it a little bit at the end" - Pete Sampras

Pete Sampras at the 1998 Australian Open.

During the interview, Sampras also spoke in detail about the sacrifices he made chasing records. He recalled feeling "stressed" through the six-year period between 1993 and 1998, saying he did not eat or sleep well as tennis became a priority.

The American, however, was quick to add that he was "proud" of his achievements and had no regrets. He said that looking back at his career made him feel that all the work that he put in was "worth it".

"Maybe, maybe. I was stressed, I wasn’t sleeping well, wasn’t eating like I really should," Sampras said. “Those six years were tough. Tennis was my life, and sustaining No. 1 all those years I do think it has to be something you really want to do. It’s not handed to you, and it’s harder to stay there than really getting there."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"At the time when I did it, I just did it," he continued. "But now I look back on my career and where the game’s at today – how great Roger, Rafa and Novak have been – to have done it six years in a row, from ’93-’98. I’m glad I sacrificed and chased it a little bit at the end, especially the last year. I feel proud of what I did. It was worth it.”

Edited by Arvind Sriram