"The 1st thing I'll probably do when I look at my phone is delete Instagram and Twitter" - Naomi Osaka after 3R loss to Amanda Anisimova

Naomi Osaka gave her thoughts on a number of topics during her press conference following her exit from the 2022 Australian Open on Friday. The Japanese said she had grown accustomed to the fact that every loss of hers was headline news, and revealed that she would delete all her social media accounts to shield herself from external criticism.

Osaka, a two-time champion in Melbourne, played some great tennis during her third-round match against Amanda Anisimova, but came up short in a third-set tie-break.

During her post-match press conference, the Japanese asserted that she didn't mind players like Anisimova winning at her expense, as it contributed to the "growth of tennis".

"To me, it's exciting. Not the loss itself, but, like, the person I lost to, because it's like showing the growth of tennis. I feel like now I'm in this position where if I lose to someone, it might make a headline," Osaka said. "But I also think it kind of grows more superstars, and I feel like that's good for the game. So it's kind of like everything is coming in full circle."

Osaka added that staying away from social media was one of her ways of coping with losses.

"I mean, to me, it's always a tennis match, you know what I mean? I feel like the outside stuff comes after," she added. "But it's funny, like, the first thing that I'll probably do when I look at my phone is delete Instagram and Twitter, and then I probably won't redownload it for a couple of weeks."

When asked to compare her emotional state after last year's US Open with how she felt at present, Osaka said she was proud of her efforts in Melbourne despite her journey ending so soon.

"Yeah, I would definitely say I'm proud of myself for this. Though to me it didn't feel like a short amount of time. It felt like, you know, ages ago. But yeah, I think this for me is the biggest step, even though I lost. I think I was really focused throughout the entire match, and I didn't have a dip. So that's really good, you know," Osaka added.

"Playing in Rod Laver is something that I don't want to take for granted" - Naomi Osaka

During the press conference, Osaka also shed some light on some of the things she had learned about herself during her break from tennis after the 2021 US Open. The 24-year-old disclosed that she had taken up hobbies like meditation and journaling to enrich her perspective.

"I think what's best for me, you know, I've been kind of meditating-ish. I wouldn't want to say it's the full meditative state. I've been writing in a journal, trying to figure out what my goals are and what I want to accomplish in this career, because, you know, I'm here right now at the Australian Open, but you never know when it's going to be your last one."

The Japanese also said that playing at the Rod Laver Arena was special to her, and that she couldn't possibly take such big occasions for granted.

"Playing in Rod Laver every time is something that I don't want to take for granted. Playing in the big stadiums is really special. I just feel like I have to shift my mentality more, and of course, be more grateful for the things that I have accomplished and the things that I want to accomplish."

