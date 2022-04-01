The 3 best off-court interactions between Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek over the years

The 2022 Miami Open will witness one of the most anticipated encounters in women's tennis in recent years, as Iga Swiatek takes on Naomi Osaka in a clash between heavyweights.

The World No. 2 is yet to lose a set in the tournament and made easy work of 16th seed Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. Osaka, on the other hand, earned a hard-fought liberating win over 22nd seed Belinda Bencic in her semi-final encounter.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Naomi Osaka fires 18 aces to defeat Belinda Bencic 46 63 64 in the Miami Open semifinals, the most aces in a single match this season.



Osaka eclipses Ash Barty’s mark of 17 aces hit vs. Kenin in Adelaide. Naomi Osaka fires 18 aces to defeat Belinda Bencic 46 63 64 in the Miami Open semifinals, the most aces in a single match this season.Osaka eclipses Ash Barty’s mark of 17 aces hit vs. Kenin in Adelaide. https://t.co/PSlQCNgWOV

The clash on Saturday will mark the second meeting between the two on the WTA tour. They previously met at the 2019 Canadian Open, where the four-time Grand Slam champion bested the Pole in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals.

José Morgado @josemorgado New #1 Iga Swiatek comes back from 2-4 down in the 2nd set and beats Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-5 to reach the final in Miami.



-- 16th straight win

-- 1st Woman since 2016 to reach both IW and Miami finals in the same year

-- 5th ever to reach both IW/Miami finals before turning 21 New #1 Iga Swiatek comes back from 2-4 down in the 2nd set and beats Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-5 to reach the final in Miami.-- 16th straight win-- 1st Woman since 2016 to reach both IW and Miami finals in the same year-- 5th ever to reach both IW/Miami finals before turning 21 https://t.co/IgNjgvY8sc

In the years since, Swiatek and Osaka have gone on to become close friends off the court, constantly interacting and hyping each other up on social media and in interviews. Without further ado, here is a look at some of the best interactions between the pair:

#1 "What a star!" - Naomi Osaka on Iga Swiatek's 2020 French Open run

Naomi Osaka took to Twitter to praise Iga Swiatek for her 2020 Roland Garros win over Simona Halep

Iga Swiatek's best performance in her short time on the women's tour came at the 2020 French Open, when she raced to the title as an unseeded player for her maiden Slam and WTA title. The 20-year-old defeated top seed Simona Halep in the fourth round, her first victory over a top-10 player.

Naomi Osaka, who had withdrawn from the tournament with a hamstring injury and was closely following the action, took to Twitter after Swiatek's upset win to hail the Pole as a "star."

"What a star," Osaka tweeted.

Osaka also posted an Instagram story in praise of Swiatek after she defeated Sofia Kenin in the final.

"My girl out here winning the French Open," Osaka wrote on Instagram.

D'Arcy Maine @darcymaine_espn Naomi Osaka is clearly thrilled for her friend Iga Swiatek. You love to see it Naomi Osaka is clearly thrilled for her friend Iga Swiatek. You love to see it https://t.co/gIIRWCZZ0D

#2 "I've never been so satisfied after a loss" - Iga Swiatek on her loss to Naomi Osaka in Canada

Iga Swiatek was all praise for her vanquisher at the 2019 Canadian Open

After losing to Naomi Osaka in their first meeting, Swiatek took to Twitter to share her feelings on the result. Instead of being dismayed by the defeat, the World No. 2, who was making her WTA 1000 main-draw debut at the tournament, remarked that she was rather "satisfied" with the way she played.

The Pole went on to thank her opponent, who was a two-time Major winner at that point, for giving her the opportunity to play a great game.

"I've never been so satisfied after a loss. Thank you [Osaka] for a great match," Swiatek tweeted.

#3 Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka discussing their favorite ice cream flavors on Instagram

Osaka was rather disappointed by the ice cream flavors Iga Swiatek prefers

But what truly solidified Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka as close friends was the video call between the two that went viral on social media a couple of years back. In a live session the Japanese hosted on Instagram, she spoke with the World No. 2 about a host of topics that included, among other things, their favorite ice cream flavors.

Swiatek responded that she preferred cookies and cream, which did not sit well with Osaka. The former World No. 1 jokingly remarked that she still liked the Pole but it was really "hard" to do so after learning that that was her ice cream flavor of choice.

Diego Barbiani @Diego_Barbiani

Swiatek: "Probably cookies and cream"

Osaka: "Why?! OMG... why?"

Swiatek: "Oh, you don't like me anymore "

Osaka: "It's really hard... ok, I still like you but, like, it's really hard to accept this"

Swiatek: "Ok " Osaka: "What's your favorite ice cream flavour?"Swiatek: "Probably cookies and cream"Osaka: "Why?! OMG... why?"Swiatek: "Oh, you don't like me anymoreOsaka: "It's really hard... ok, I still like you but, like, it's really hard to accept this"Swiatek: "Ok Osaka: "What's your favorite ice cream flavour?"Swiatek: "Probably cookies and cream"Osaka: "Why?! OMG... why?"Swiatek: "Oh, you don't like me anymore 😂"Osaka: "It's really hard... ok, I still like you but, like, it's really hard to accept this"Swiatek: "Ok 😂" https://t.co/HDRkTKfAde

The former Roland Garros winner followed up by saying she liked the chocolate flavor too, which was once again met with disapproval from the 24-year-old. Iga Swiatek's third and final flavor of choice, Stracciatella, also went over like a lead balloon with her friend.

Here's a video of their full interaction uploaded to YouTube:

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala