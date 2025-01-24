"The behavior has crossed the line" - From John Millman to Alexander Zverev, how tennis world condemned Australian Open crowd's reaction to Novak Djokovic's retirement

Renowned members of the tennis community including John Millman and Alexander Zverev spoke in support of Novak Djokovic over the intense heckling he faced after retiring midway from the Australian Open semifinal. Millman reminded the Melbourne crowd of Djokovic's impressive records at the same venue, highlighting that their treatment of him was completely inappropriate.

Novak Djokovic was visibly in pain after hurting his upper leg during the showdown against Alexander Zverev. The Serbian legend made the tough decision to end his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title, giving the German an opportunity to secure his first. While Djokovic walked off the court in disappointment, the crowd responded with boos and disrespectful heckling.

#5 John Millman

In a conversation on the Wide World of Sports channel, former tennis pro John Millman criticized the fans' treatment of the 24-time Grand Slam winner. John not only reiterated his records on the same courts but also regarded the Serb as one of the best players of all time.

"I just think it's a bit of a shambles. Some of the behavior has crossed the line and that one takes the cake for me. I mean, this is a guy that's won it ten times, have some respect. He's one of the all time greats, if not the greatest to play. He's definitely the greatest to play on this court. I don't care how much you've spent on your ticket. Have some respect," he said.

With the recent injury, Novak Djokovic appeared unsure about his comeback at Melbourne Park again. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev will face defending champion Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2025 Australian Open.

#4 Alexander Zverev

Australian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic's semifinal rival Alexander Zverev backed him amid the intense heat from fans at the Australian Open. In an on-court interview following Djokovic's retirement, the German requested the fans to not heckle an injured player and to respect Novak's legacy as a 10-time titlist at the Major.

"The very first thing I want to say is, please, guys, don’t boo a player when he goes out with an injury. I know everybody paid for tickets and wants to see, hopefully, a five-set match. He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear and with a hamstring injury. So, please show some respect," Zverev said.

Novak Djokovic missed the chance to break the record for most Grand Slam titles. However, as much of the season is still ahead, fans will be hoping for his swift recovery.

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, didn’t hold back in responding to the heated incident. She took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to remind fans of who they had mistreated. Criticizing their behavior after Djokovic's mid-match retirement, the Australian ex-WTA pro wrote:

"I don’t care what u think of @DjokerNole love him or hate him. If U booed him off the court today, you’re a disgrace. That man has literally left his heart & soul on that court. He’s our greatest champion Melbourne and he’s injured! Think about what you just did. Disgraceful!!" she wrote.

#2 Greg Rusedski

ATP star Greg Rusedski also criticized the Melbourne crowd for their unexpected behavior. The Brit questioned why Novak Djokovic was treated that way and expressed his support for the legend. Highlighting the numerous times Djokovic has played through immense pain during matches, Rusedski wrote:

"I just do not understand the lack of respect from the crowd who booed Novak when he retired from his semi. Novak has played through so many injuries in his career & just could not do it this time. He is 37 years old & did not want to risk further injury . Smart decision," he wrote on X.

Rusedski held the court against Novak Djokovic just once (in 2006), with the result landing in the Serb's favor.

#1 Brad Gilbert

Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert also hopped into the conversation to show his support for Djokovic. Expressing shock over the incident, Gilbert also appeared to be curious about the reason behind the crowd's behavior after Serb's mid-match retirement.

"I was beyond shocked 😳 a few were booing Djoker, good 👍 for Zverev for speaking 🗣️ up absolutely 💯 no reason for that to have happened," Brad Gilbert wrote on X.

Gilbert has always been optimistic about Novak Djokovic's ongoing tennis journey. While many predict a retirement call coming from the Serb soon enough, the renowned mentor thinks the 37-year-old will add at least two more Major titles to his massive portfolio.

