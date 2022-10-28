"The best match that I have played in my whole life, not my career, since I was a little kid" - Felix Auger-Aliassime on his 2R win in Basel

After a thumping 6-1, 6-0 win over Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime opined that he played the best match of his life.

In his on-court interview, a delighted Auger-Aliassime said that it would be tough to play any better than he had on the day.

"No, I mean honestly, no, it's tough to play better than that from my part. So, I mean for sure the best match I have played in my whole life, not my career, but I think since I was a little kid," he said.

The Canadian also revealed that he took a quick power-nap before the encounter against Kecmanovic, something he would probably repeat before his next match.

"Then got ready for the match maybe there was a little power nap that helped you know the 10-minute power nap, so maybe I am going to do it tomorrow again before my match," he added.

"I’m really looking forward to his next chapter” - Felix Auger-Aliassime on Roger Federer

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Roger Federer retired from tennis in dramatic fashion at the Laver Cup in September. Felix Auger-Aliassime, as a member of Team World, was one of the lucky few to have a front-row seat to watch the Swiss legend play his final match alongside Rafael Nadal.

Speaking to the ATP Tour website recently, the Canadian lauded Federer for the impact he has had on the sport and said he was looking forward to his "next chapter."

It was sad in a way to see him go but, on the other hand, it was a celebration of his career,” Felix Auger-Aliassime said. “How much he’s impacted the world of sports and just to thank him in the end for everything he did. It’s good to know that he’ll be around. I’m really looking forward to his next chapter.”

