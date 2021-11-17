"The car just doesn't arbitrarily go unless it's Novak" - Hubert Hurkacz's coach explains what separates Novak Djokovic from the rest of the tour

In an interview with ATPTour.com, Craig Boynton spoke about the rise of his charge Hubert Hurkacz, comparisons between the Pole and Andy Murray, as well as what distinguishes Novak Djokovic from the rest of the tour.

Working with the American coach, Hurkacz has had a breakthrough season by virtue of which he has earned a spot in the ATP Finals for the first time in his career. He features in a star-studded lineup this week in Turin, one that's led by World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Asked whether he expected Hurkacz to make it this far, Boynton responded in the affirmative and said it was only a matter of time until the 24-year-old established himself as a top player.

Boynton did, however, admit he was surprised at how quickly Hurkacz had made it into the elite eight, especially considering tennis' shutdown last year due to COVID-19.

"I had no doubt that he would have made it here. I would have said, 'Well, that was pretty quick.' I told people that fall of 2021 was going to be his time, but then Covid hit. I actually thought this all was going to happen next year," Boynton said. "I would have signed right then. The only surprise to me is how quickly it’s come about. It’s not a surprise that he’s here at all."

Having started the year ranked 34 in the world, Hurkacz is seeded 7th this week in Turin. Asked what goals the Pole was striving towards achieving, Boynton replied that the focus was more on the process than the target.

Using the example of a car, Boynton explained that it is execution and mental preparation that drives a player's progress. The American coach emphasized working on the "gas", which makes the car move.

"We don’t really talk about ‘x’ because what drives ‘x’? What drives ‘x’ is execution. What drives ‘x’ is being prepared mentally. How much are you willing to follow the game plan? ‘X’ is the car and we’re talking about the gas. I’d rather focus more on what makes the car go than the car actually going," Boynton explained.

Boynton also went on to explain what distinguishes Novak Djokovic from the rest of the tour. He explained how the Serb is in a different league and can get going without really having to concern himself with the process.

"The car just doesn’t arbitrarily go unless it’s Novak. He has so many reps and it’s just so second nature to him. Everybody else isn’t really there yet," Boynton remarked.

"Andy’s balance on return is off the charts, you have that or you don’t" - Craig Boynton on comparisons between Hubert Hurkacz and Andy Murray

Hubert Hurkacz in action in the Miami Masters earlier this year

During the interview, Craig Boynton was also asked about the similarities between Hubert Hurkacz and Andy Murray's gamestyles, something the American coach had himself pointed out two years ago.

Boynton first explained that the Pole's game has evolved a lot in recent years and that the two are less similar right now. He also pointed out that Murray had incredible balance on his return, which not every player is gifted with. The American revealed that he worked with Hurkacz on modifying his return, which used to resemble the Scot's.

"The mannerisms and the way Hubi and Andy walk and do things are similar. Hubi used to return a lot like Andy, but we’ve changed that. Andy’s balance on return is off the charts, you have that or you don’t. It’s really difficult to produce that. We’ve changed that return," Boynton said.

Boynton highlighted the fact that once Hurkacz's return style changed, the comparisons between the Pole and Murray ceased to be relevant.

"Hubi serves pretty well and Andy has improved his serve a lot. But I don’t see the similarities as much any more. But they do have similar characteristics and traits. I think once we changed his return style, it’s not as prevalent," Boynton claimed.

