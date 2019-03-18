×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The Celestial Roger Federer Experience

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
10   //    18 Mar 2019, 22:00 IST

Federer's genius has shone through like a bright, luminous sun, relegating the other mortals to the background
Federer's genius has shone through like a bright, luminous sun, relegating the other mortals to the background

The iconic Nirmal Shekar very beautifully wrote: “The very best of Sport is not Sport at all.” And, as you contemplate on the statement, it dawns upon you that the greatest of sportsmen transcend the limits that Sport generally restricts itself to, and they touch your soul. They unshackle the mind with timeless compositions and leave a permanent mark in our lives.

Over the last two decades, no sportsman has transcended the realms of Sport and stretched its limits more than Roger Federer. Watching Federer at his best is like watching a stream in full flow - it is pure, pristine and aesthetic.

And that is precisely why irrespective of the number of Grand Slam titles the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic win, irrespective of the domination of Djokovic in the recent past, no tennis player can be put on the same pedestal as Federer.

At the age of 37, Federer still runs across the court with the elegance of a ballet dancer, still conjures that ethereal drop shot with ridiculous ease that draws gasps from the opponent and the crowd, and his backhand is still sublime poetry. Watching Federer at his best is an elevating experience.

And that is why, when we restrict the Swiss to just the numbers, we are actually committing blasphemy. Yes, he has generated incredible numbers - 20 Grand Slam Titles, 8 Wimbledon Crowns, a 100 career titles, the list goes on. But, it is the intangible quotient that puts Federer on a pedestal other mortals cannot even dream of being placed on.

For over two decades, the man has almost been revered by people all across the world. Nationality and geographical barriers have melted when it comes to adoring the master. Federer’s genius has shone through like a bright luminous sun, relegating the other mortals to the background.

One thing that distinguishes Federer from the rest is his passion. In spite of achieving every possible accolade that is there to be achieved in the sport, he still has that childlike enthusiasm to caress the tennis ball.

The man is madly in love with his craft, and has almost become one with it.

And that is precisely why, irrespective of whether Federer’s numbers are surpassed or not, he will always occupy the highest pedestal in the game of Tennis.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Roger Federer
Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Sai Siddhharth is an ardent cricket and WWE fan.
BNP Paribas Open 2019: Dominic Thiem makes a big statement with win over Roger Federer
RELATED STORY
Federer vs Nadal: 5 Best Grand Slam finals between the two legends
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: Rafael Nadal withdraws from semi-final clash against Roger Federer
RELATED STORY
A Roger Federer fan’s wish list for the year 2019
RELATED STORY
How far can Roger Federer go before the end of his career?
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 lesser-known but unique records of Roger Federer
RELATED STORY
Why Roger Federer actually has the best backhand in the world
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: Roger Federer sails into Round 3 with win over Dan Evans
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Roger Federer will retire in 2020
RELATED STORY
Federer vs Nadal: 5 instances when Roger Federer let a critical lead slip away against Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us