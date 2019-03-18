The Celestial Roger Federer Experience

Sai Siddhharth

The iconic Nirmal Shekar very beautifully wrote: “The very best of Sport is not Sport at all.” And, as you contemplate on the statement, it dawns upon you that the greatest of sportsmen transcend the limits that Sport generally restricts itself to, and they touch your soul. They unshackle the mind with timeless compositions and leave a permanent mark in our lives.

Over the last two decades, no sportsman has transcended the realms of Sport and stretched its limits more than Roger Federer. Watching Federer at his best is like watching a stream in full flow - it is pure, pristine and aesthetic.

And that is precisely why irrespective of the number of Grand Slam titles the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic win, irrespective of the domination of Djokovic in the recent past, no tennis player can be put on the same pedestal as Federer.

At the age of 37, Federer still runs across the court with the elegance of a ballet dancer, still conjures that ethereal drop shot with ridiculous ease that draws gasps from the opponent and the crowd, and his backhand is still sublime poetry. Watching Federer at his best is an elevating experience.

And that is why, when we restrict the Swiss to just the numbers, we are actually committing blasphemy. Yes, he has generated incredible numbers - 20 Grand Slam Titles, 8 Wimbledon Crowns, a 100 career titles, the list goes on. But, it is the intangible quotient that puts Federer on a pedestal other mortals cannot even dream of being placed on.

For over two decades, the man has almost been revered by people all across the world. Nationality and geographical barriers have melted when it comes to adoring the master. Federer’s genius has shone through like a bright luminous sun, relegating the other mortals to the background.

One thing that distinguishes Federer from the rest is his passion. In spite of achieving every possible accolade that is there to be achieved in the sport, he still has that childlike enthusiasm to caress the tennis ball.

The man is madly in love with his craft, and has almost become one with it.

And that is precisely why, irrespective of whether Federer’s numbers are surpassed or not, he will always occupy the highest pedestal in the game of Tennis.

