"The game needs this probably more sometimes than the players need it" - When Steffi Graf pointed out the importance of rivalry in tennis

Steffi Graf claimed that the presence of rivalries in tennis was something the game needed more than the players did after winning the 1996 US Open. Graf entered the tournament as the defending champion and top seed and reached the final following straight-set wins over Yayuk Basuki, Karin Kschwendt, Natasha Zverev, Anna Kournikova, Judith Weisner, and Martina Hingis.

Here, she faced second seed Monica Seles in what was a rematch of the 1995 final. Graf beat her rival 7-5, 6-4 to successfully defend her title at the US Open without dropping a single set.

In her post-match press conference, a reporter asked the German if every champion needed a rival, citing the examples of Margaret Court and Evonne Goolagong Cawley, and Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.

Graf responded that the players needed to be challenged and that the presence of a rival was something tennis needed more than them at times.

"In a way, you know, why we are out there is to be challenged and why we train or why I train hard is because I want to play the best and I want to play the best against the other best. So, in a way, you definitely need it a lot, but on the other hand, I mean, the game needs this probably more sometimes than the players need it," Steffi Graf said.

The German did not win another Grand Slam till her 22nd and final Major triumph at the 1999 French Open, beating Martina Hingis in the title clash.

Her Grand Slam tally was the highest for a woman in the Open Era until Serena Williams bettered it by winning the 2017 Australian Open.

Steffi Graf had rivalries with the likes of Martina Navratilova, Monica Seles, and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario

Steffi Graf has had rivalries with a number of players throughout her career, most notably Monica Seles, Martina Navratilova, and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.

Graf and Seles faced each other just 15 times, but the level of competition in their matches was always high, especially before the latter's stabbing incident in Hamburg. The Germans led 10-5 in the head-to-head between the two.

Graf and Navratilova locked horns on 18 occasions, with their head-to-head tied at 9-9. The German's rivalry with Sanchez Vicario was rather one-sided, considering she led 28-8 in the head-to-head.

However, the two locked horns on a number of occasions and faced one another in the finals of each of the four Grand Slams at least once.

