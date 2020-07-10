The government cheated Novak Djokovic to score political points, says Serbian epidemiologist

An epidemiologist has claimed that Novak Djokovic fell prey to the politics being played by the Serbian government while hosting the Adria Tour.

The man also claimed that the World No.1 would not have held the tour without guidance from experts and the authorities.

Novak Djokovic has felt the wrath of many critics in the media as well as colleagues and tennis experts after his ill-timed and controversial Adria Tour came to an abrupt halt.

During its second stage in Zadar, Croatia, the tour had to be cancelled ahead of the final after Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for COVID-19. Later Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki, Novak Djokovic, as well as tournament director Goran Ivanisevic all tested positive for the virus.

Featuring some high-profile players, the Adria Tour, which was hosted and funded by Novak Djokovic and members of his family, was under scrutiny from the very beginning. The organisers kept no safety restrictions or social distancing, the stadiums were packed to maximum capacity and, at on point, the players were even seen dancing in a nightclub in Belgrade with their shirts off.

Despite an apology, many have hounded Novak Djokovic for his lack of responsibility and concern in these trying times. However, Novak Djokovic has found an unlikely aide during this controversy, an epidemiologist by the name of Zoran Radovanovic.

Novak Djokovic was naive to trust the state, says Radovanovic

In an interview with Nova TV, as reported by BLICK, the epidemiologist came to the defense of the World No. 1 and claimed that he had been set up to fail by the Serbian government and authorities.

"It turned out to be naive that he trusted the state," said Radovanovic. "Before the tournament, Djokovic was assured that the corona situation was under control."

The epidemiologist went on to say:

"He couldn't imagine that our authorities would fool him. He acted on the advice of experts and authorities and they cheated him."

Radovanovic claimed that the Adria Tour, held by the World No.1 and Serbia's biggest sports star, was organized to keep the public happy and in the dark about the threat of the coronavirus.

"You wanted to score politically through Djokovic and didn't think that you could endanger other players and the public," said the epidemiologist.

"Djokovic is our brand. One of the few positive phenomena for which Serbia is always recognized in the world."

"He is a smart young man and he would never have ventured on such an adventure if he had not been deceived," said Radovanovic.

The coronavirus has been ravaging Serbia over the last few days, with at least 357 new cases and 11 deaths reported on Friday.

Many in the Balkans region believe that the number of infections were being kept under wraps in order to please citizens about the way the pandemic was handled in the region, as the Serbian general elections were held on June 21st