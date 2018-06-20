The greatest tennis match of all time (Wimbledon 2008 men's final): 10 years on

The 2008 Wimbledon men's final is considered the best match of all time. This looks at the drama of the match and also its significance.

Soham Chatterjee CONTRIBUTOR Feature 20 Jun 2018, 12:12 IST 13 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ten years have passed since the world witnessed the greatest tennis match of all time. The 2008 Wimbledon final epitomised everything we love about the Federer-Nadal rivalry. It was a match filled with drama and incredible shot-making, as both players left everything on the line. The two players' contrasting styles made the match even more memorable, as Nadal's power complimented Federer's elegance and fluidity. This match enthralled fans around the world, as viewing figures exceeded that of the 2008 Champions League final.

The tennis played seemed to be from a different planet, as viewers and spectators marvelled at the power and athleticism on display. There were two points, however, that made this match truly special.

In the fourth set tiebreak, Nadal hit an incredible forehand passing shot from way behind the baseline. In doing so, he brought up championship point. It seemed as though Nadal was heading for a four-set victory. Federer however, had other ideas and on championship point, hit a spectacular backhand down the line. Federer won the fourth set, in an unbelievable display of courage and resilience.

The current world No.1 saved more championship points in the fifth, but Nadal stood firm and won the final set 9-7. The Spaniard became the king of men's tennis, as he became world No.1 and ended Roger's quest for a sixth successive Wimbledon title. This was Nadal's first Grand Slam outside Roland Garros, putting to bed the idea that he was a clay-court specialist.

Ten years on, the same two players lead the ATP rankings. Both players have had to deal with injuries, poor form and the arrival of new competitors, but have still managed to come back stronger. The likes of Djokovic and Murray have had their moments in the spotlight, but no player since has captured the hearts and minds of tennis fans, in quite the same way. Novak and Andy have 5 Wimbledon titles between them, with Djokovic dominating the sport from 2011 to 2015. Despite his achievements, the 31-year-old Serb does not receive the same adoration and affection as Nadal and Federer.

The 2008 Wimbledon final will continue to live long in the memory, and it could be a long time until we see a match of that significance. The levels of drama and excitement transcended tennis, producing some of the greatest moments in the history of the sport.

Nadal passing shot - 17:17

Federer backhand down-the-line - 17:48