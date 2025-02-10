"The groupies are everywhere, but Andre Agassi's really devoted to his girl" - When American icon's Davis Cup teammate spoke about his Christian faith

Despite being a teenager on the tennis tour, Andre Agassi did not indulge in typical adolescent activities due to his Christian faith. Agassi's Davis Cup teammate Ken Flach once shed light on how different his fellow American was from other people his age.

Shortly after breaking out on the professional circuit as a 16-year-old, Agassi became a born-again Christian. The American also began achieving immense success on tour, winning six tour-level titles during his breakthrough 1988 season. Furthermore, he represented the United States in the Davis Cup, where Flach had the chance to observe the then-18-year-old's behavior.

In a 1989 interview with Sports Illustrated, Ken Flach emphasized that Andre Agassi's religious side wasn't a front and shared that, unlike other kids his age, he wasn't interested in conversations about alcohol, women, or R-rated movies.

Flach also revealed that the then-18-year-old paid no attention to the groupies around him, remaining "devoted" to his then-girlfriend. He further credited Agassi for never imposing his Christian faith on his Davis Cup teammates or pressuring them to attend church meetings.

"The religious thing is no facade. Most kids Andre's age get crude and raunchy in the locker room, but when the [Davis Cup] team sits around shooting the breeze, there's no talk of beers or babes from Andre. The groupies are everywhere, but he's not into that. He's really devoted to his girl," Flach said.

"And he doesn't flaunt his faith, asking us to go to meetings or anything. He doesn't go to R-rated movies, either. I don't know if his mother washed his mouth out with soap or what, but whatever happened, that's the way he is," he added.

Additionally, Ken Flach humorously disclosed that the "most risqué" thing Andre Agassi ever did was push for Team USA to have shirtless practice sessions.

"The most risquè he ever gets is suggesting we practice with our shirts off. He actually demanded we take a vote to have shirtless practices. Andre does want his tan," he said.

Andre Agassi: "What Christianity has offered in my life is peace of mind and the understanding that it's no big deal if you get beat"

Andre Agassi explained that his conversion to Christianity stemmed from the realization that he was heading down the path of being selfish rather than making an effort to help others.

The American acknowledged that while God couldn't guarantee victories, his Christian faith had provided him with much-needed "peace of mind" and helped him understand that losses weren't the end of the world.

"To me there are only two directions in life, one that leads to helping others and one that leads to selfish purposes. I wasn't on my way to helping others. I was concerned with myself," Andre Agassi said (via Sports Illustrated).

"I'm not saying there's a relationship between God and winning. Life doesn't offer that kind of promise. But what [Christianity] has offered in my life is peace of mind and the understanding that it's no big deal if you get beat," he added.

Andre Agassi's rival and fellow Christian Michael Chang also observed a transformation in his compatriot, revealing that "studying the Bible" had calmed the then-teenager down and helped him shed the "bad attitude" he had in juniors.

