The magician that is Roger Federer

Roger Federer and The Prestige

by Mohammed Sohail Opinion 26 Feb 2017, 19:33 IST

The Magician basking in Glory!

Among the greatest gifts of God, is some men’s ability to break the barriers of reality and transpose the fellow human beings around into another magical world. Over the years, the realm of Sports has been testament to some great magicians and their extra-terrestrial performances.

And it’s that inherent nature of magic to produce the unbelievable, is what excites us, it’s what we covet as we delve into this beautiful world and its creature’s amazing ability to produce the unprecedented.

Quite often this magic transcends into a catharsis of strong emotions - hope, belief, wonder, anguish, joy, despair. Wonder what’s most outstanding about Sports. Is it the structure of the game? Is it the balance of teams? Is it the balance of Supporters? Is it the skill involved? Is it the physical nature? Is it the grit? Is it the level of Competition?

The list of attributes could be endless. But, neither of these matters more than some magicians who make the most insane things look so easy, hiding the tapestry behind, they manage to blur the lines between realities and the impossible. They are the ones responsible for the delirium, the world of Sport creates.

Few have excelled at this craft of producing such magic under extreme circumstances than His Highness Roger Federer. It’s extremely difficult to write only about Roger Federer’s game, his legacy, the performance, the achievement.

For one who has not seen him play, might get carried away with the sheer weight of the stats and the mundane praise of greatness. All attempts to describe the man will fail, and this line alone throws weight on the experience of watching him play.

Also Read: Did Federer really 'out-Rafa' Nadal in the 2017 Australian Open final?

Roger Federer and “The Prestige”

Every great magic trick consists of three parts or acts. The first part is called "The Pledge". The magician shows you something ordinary: a tennis racquet, a ball, and a fierce competitor. He shows you all this. Perhaps he asks you to inspect it to see if it is indeed real, unaltered, and normal. But of course, it probably isn't.

The second act is called "The Turn". The magician takes the ordinary something and makes it do something extraordinary. Now you're looking for the secret. But you won't find it, because of course you're not really looking. You don't really want to know. You want to be fooled. But you wouldn't clap yet. Because the magician has to bring it back and viewers expect him to do it when all odds are stacked against him.

That's why every magic trick has a third act, the hardest part, the part we call "The Prestige".

If what happened at Wimbledon in 2001, when a young Roger Federer dethroned the legendary ‘Pistol Pete’ in front of an astonished crowd is regarded as “The Turn”. He took several Turns over the years, before deciding to produce “The Prestige” late in his career at the age of 35, on one such tempestuous evening at Melbourne’s Rod Laver arena to overcome the great ‘Rafa’.

It is difficult to say whether history will enhance or diminish the context of the match. But, it can not be argued that neither the bold print of ink nor the superfine quality of videos will give the future generations a true picture of the epic climax at Australian Open 2017.

The great man had won his last Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2012, and ever since kept playing the only way he knows, magnificent. He would lose many of those battles, but he did not lose sight of winning the war, as if he owed something to his fans, as if the crowd would not leave him alone until “The Prestige” is performed.

To add to the inevitable toil of age, Federer suffered a knee injury and underwent a surgery at the age of 35. These were ominous signs, and just when the crowd decided to leave hope of “The Prestige” from the magician, he gave a glimpse of it in a heroic performance at Wimbledon 2016, without fully recovering after surgery.

His knee injury got aggravated after this attempt and he finally decided to take a break. And then, he returned at Australian Open 2017, as if he waited for the most adverse of circumstances to produce “The Prestige”. Now, Berdych, Nishikori, Wawrinka are just names for him.

But, a popular man, not so much his friend on court, is not just a name; he is ‘Rafael Nadal’. Roger Federer plays Rafael Nadal in the final of Australian Open; nobody has the audacity to even think about “The Prestige”. The match goes into the fifth set, surely now, nobody is expecting anything from the magician.

That is when, the great magician pulls off “The Prestige”, as hard as it can get, as Incredible as it may seem.

It’s a matter of fact that even if Federer had not beaten the great Rafael Nadal, he would have gone down as “The GOAT in the history of Tennis” and perhaps the realm of Sports.

Video: The Federer forehand that turned around the Australian Open 2017 final

But, it’s not about being the GOAT, at least for Federer. We don’t know what it’s, nor should we have a quest for it, for only the magician knows his boundaries.