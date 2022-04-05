The Masters event right next door: Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Medvedev among tennis players who have made Monte-Carlo home 

The annual Monte-Carlo Masters, which is part of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 is all set to begin this weekend on the clay courts of the Monte-Carlo Country Club. Situated in the picturesque commune of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, the venue attracts top players annually. However, the Principality of Monaco on the French Riviera is the residence and home of more than a few big names in tennis.

Novak Djokovic, who will return to the tournament this year, is a resident of the commune. The Serb moved to the principality in 2000 and continues to be one of the most famous residents of an area renowned for housing celebrities from several fields.

Daniil Medvedev also prefers living in the Principality as opposed to Russia, which is his country of birth.

Sidelined by a hernia, Medvedev is expected to miss an event clost to home

The World No. 2 has, however, been sidelined by a hernia and is expected to miss the tournament for the second year in succession after having withdrawn last year following a COVID infection.

Alexander Zverev, who feels more at home on clay, resides a short distance away from the Monte-Carlo Country Club and will look to come good in the competition after making a third-round exit in 2021.

Stefanos Tsispas of Greece also lives in the commune that is adjacent to the Mediterranean sea. Tsitisipas returns to the tournament as a defending champion.

The ideal climate apart, the commune of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin also offers financial benefits to players who zip across continents ever so often and remain on the lookout for tax havens.

Unsurprisingly, many others on the ATP circuit like Gael Monfils, Stan Wawrinka, and Denis Shapovalov have also chosen to make this scenic town home - and, for now, the eyes of the tennis world will be firmly focussed on the action that is set to begin in Monte-Carlo.

List of players (current and former) who live in Monte-Carlo

Novac Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev

Stefanos Tsisipas

Jo-Wilfred Tsonga

Nick Kyrgios

Gael Monfils

David Goffin

Matteo Berritinni

Milos Raonic

Borna Coric

Lucas Pouille

Alex de Minaur

Karen Kachanov

Gregor Dimitrov

Benoit Paire

Feliz Auger Aliassime

Marat Safin

Bernard Tomic

Radek Stepanek

Tomas Berdych

Nadal, Djokovic and Tsitsipas in list of winners from last seven years in Monte-Carlo Masters

Tsisipas is the current defending champion at Monte Carlo

Rafael Nadal currently holds the record for a whopping 11 titles in Monte Carlo - including 8 consecutive wins between 2005 and 2012.

Novak Djokovic broke the Spaniard's juggernaut in the 2013 final, but Nadal proved yet again that Monaco was special to him when he won three in a row in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Stefanos Tsisipas is the current defending champion from 2021. The Greek player defeated Andrey Rublev in the final to clinch his first Masters 1000 title.

