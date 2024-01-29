"The perfect woman with the perfect legs, the legs Brooke Shields wants" - When Andre Agassi recalled then-fiance having taped picture of Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi once said that Brooke Shields had a picture of Steffi Graf taped on their refrigerator while they were dating.

Agassi had a disappointing period in 1997 when he lost four matches in a row. These included a loss to Scott Draper at what is currently known as the Miami Open.

He wrote about this losing streak in his autobiography "Open" and said that his fiancee at the time, Brooke Shields, was not too concerned about it partly due to the wedding preparations.

"Brooke is remarkably unconcerned. I lose all the time now, and the only time I don’t lose is when I pull out of a tournament, and her only comment is that she enjoys having me around more. Also, since I’m generally playing less often, she says I’m not as moody. Her oblivion is partly due to the wedding planning, but also her rigorous premarital training regimen," Agassi wrote.

Shields was seemingly working hard to get in shape for her wedding dress. The actress also had a picture of a woman with perfect legs, as claimed by Agassi.

"She’s working with Gil to get in shape for that white dress. She’s running, lifting, stretching, counting every calorie. For added motivation, she tapes a photo on the refrigerator door, and around the photo she puts a magnetic heart frame. It’s a photo of the perfect woman, she says," Agassi said.

"The perfect woman with the perfect legs—the legs Brooke wants. Astonished, I stare at the photo. I reach out and touch the frame. 'Is that'—? 'Yep', Brooke says. 'Steffi Graf'," he added.

Andre Agassi ended the 1997 season with a disappointing 12-12 record and had a poor year-end ranking of 110. This remains the only season where the American ended outside the Top 30.

Andre Agassi married Steffi Graf after parting ways with Brooke Shields

Andre Agassi with Ashleigh Barty at the 2024 Australian Open

Andre Agassi and Brooke Shields got married in 1997 and their marriage lasted till 1999.

That year, the American started dating Steffi Graf and they got married in 2001, two years after the German retired from tennis. The couple welcomed their first child Jaden in 2001 while their daughter Jaz Elle was born in 2003. Neither of Agassi and Graf's children are involved with tennis.

The duo had impressive tennis careers, with Steffi Graf winning 22 Grand Slams while Andre Agassi clinched eight Majors.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi