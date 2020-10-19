The Rise of Andrey Rublev in 2020

When asked who among the Next-Gen would see a breakthrough in 2020, Roger Federer minced no words. “Andrey Rublev,” the Swiss said matter-of-factly. “He’s going to be something special.”

We asked some ATP players to pick someone they think will have a big year next season 🔮



Who do you think will shine through in 2020? pic.twitter.com/xaF6tQN4CN — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) December 30, 2019

It wasn’t for nothing that Federer took Rublev’s name as the 22-year-old Russian had his moments of glory in 2019. He won an ATP title at Kremlin, was victorious against Dominic Thiem, and made a Round of 16 appearance at the US Open with a victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

But his biggest moment in 2019 came at the Cincinnati Masters, where the Russian outclassed Roger Federer in straight, unforgettable sets.

A counter-puncher, Rublev put on a display of sheer ball striking and gave Roger-Federer no room to sneak a way out of the game.

"He played great against me in Cincinnati,” Federer reminisced. “He impressed me a lot there."

Andrey Rublev, just 21 then, had announced himself to the world.

Andrey Rublev after defeating Roger Federer at the Western & Southern Open.

During the 2020 season, Rublev proved that Roger Federer has an eye for talent. Rublev kicked off the season with back to back tour victories — first at the Qatar Open, and then down-under in Adelaide.

Andrey Rublev started the 2020 season with Qatar Open victory

Advertisement

His unbeaten streak stretched to the fourth round of the Australian Open, where he lost to Alexander Zverev. He extended his good run in 2020 with consecutive quarter-final appearances at Rotterdam and Dubai.

The pandemic, however, could only manage to slow down Rublev’s rise; it couldn’t stop it. Entering the US Open as the 10th seed, Rublev was triumphant in his rematch against the number 5 seed Matteo Berrettini and advanced to the US Open quarterfinals for the second time.

He then lost to his compatriot Daniil Medvedev in three tight sets. The Russian, though, continued to roll. A victory over Tsistipas at Hamburg gave him his third ATP title of the season, and he followed it with a last-eight appearance at the French Open.

Andrey Rublev at the 2020 Hamburg Open.

Advertisement

Rublev started the season as World No. 23, and here he was, four months into the playing season, sitting at the number 10 spot.

His entry into the Top 10 didn't make him complacent, though. Entering the St. Petersburg Open as the number 3 seed, Rublev defeated the number 2 seed Shapovalov in the semi-finals and went on to capture the fourth title of the season by defeating Borna Coric.

Andrey Rublev beats Borna Coric to win Saint Petersburg, his 4th title of the year: two 250s, two 500s. Djokovic also with four titles (1 GS, 2 M1000, 1 500) this season.



His London chances now looking great! pic.twitter.com/eW1xldNBb0 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 18, 2020

With the Paris Masters yet to start and two spots at the year-ending finale at London up for grabs, Andrey Rublev’s meteoric rise in 2020 can be even more spectacular.

We heard you, Roger! Rublev definitely turned out to be something special.