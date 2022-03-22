The similarities between the starts of Rafael Nadal's 2022 season and Roger Federer's 2017 season

Rafael Nadal's start to the 2022 season is similar to Roger Federer's start to the 2017 season in more than a few ways.

The Spaniard's 20-match winning streak came to an end as he was beaten by Taylor Fritz in the final of the Indian Wells Masters.

Rafael Nadal still has a very impressive record of 20-1 in 2022 which is identical to that of Roger Federer's in 2017. Both were aged 35 in their respective seasons and returned to action after six months of an injury layoff.

In 2017, Federer was seeded 17th at the Australian Open and reached the fourth round after straight-set victories over Jurgen Melzer, Noah Rubin and tenth seed Tomas Berdych. He then fought off Kei Nishikori in five sets to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Federer beat Mischa Zverev before surviving a scare against compatriot and fourth seed Stan Wawrinka to set up a final clash against Nadal. The Swiss beat his rival in five sets to win his fifth Australian Open crown.

He then competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships but lost to qualifier Evgeny Donskoy in the second round.

Federer then entered the Indian Wells Masters as the ninth seed and won the competition without dropping a single set. He beat Nadal in the fourth round, got a walkover against Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals and beat Jack Sock in the semifinals before overcoming Wawrinka in the final.

The Swiss was seeded fourth at the Miami Masters and reached the semifinals after straight set victories over Frances Tiafoe, Juan Martin Del Potro, Roberto Bautista Agut and Tomas Berdych. Federer then beat Kyrgios in a thrilling semifinal to set up his second final of the year against Nadal. He won 6-3, 6-4 to win the Miami Masters and complete the Sunshine Double for the third time in his career.

Nadal did not compete in the same tournaments Federer did in 2017. He started 2022 by winning the Melbourne Summer Set 1 without dropping a single set. The King of Clay followed this up by triumphing at the Australian Open by beating Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling final that lasted for over five hours

The Spaniard then won the Mexican Open in Acapulco without dropping a single set before his run to the final of the Indian Wells Masters. Due to Nadal's performances this year, he has managed to return to the Top 3 of the ATP rankings.

Federer and Nadal both have a 20-1 record after their first 21 matches in 2017 and 2022 respectively. The former lost his 22nd match to Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open.

Rafael Nadal will not compete in the Miami Masters

Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will not participate in the Miami Masters to get some rest before the clay court season. The Spaniard will look to make the most out of the short break and recover well ahead of the clay court season.

Nadal is on the entry list for the Monte-Carlo Masters and will be a heavy favorite to win the competition.

