The Tennis Oscars 2017

As the Academy awards conclude, we look at some tennis Oscars that could be given out this year.

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 18:43 IST

As we bid bye to the 2017 Academy Awards – and with the tennis award season also a long way away, we wondered what it would be like if some of our favourite players were up as films this year!

Lion : Roger Federer

Never Give Up: Roger Federer has been nothing short of leonine

The former No. 1’s intercontinental struggles, unlike those of the young Saroo Brierley, may be restricted to Grand Slams, but we give this title to Federer just based on his courage in the face of a 6-month layoff, injury, and age not being on his side.

Despite that, younger and fitter opponents, Federer powered through the first Grand Slam of the year to register what might otherwise have seemed nothing but an unrealistic dream.

No one, perhaps, would have called Federer the favourite to win the 2017 Australian Open despite his immense skill – but he stared down every critic and proved them wrong. And the Academy Award goes to...