Former doubles World No. 1 Pam Shriver has praised Carlos Alcaraz for the mental strength he showed to defeat Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz locked horns with four-time defending champion Djokovic in the summit clash at the grass Major earlier this month. The Spaniard went into the contest with questions about his prowess on the surface.

On the other hand, the Serbian was looking for a men's record-tying (with Roger Federer) eighth title at SW19. He was also looking to bag his 24th Grand Slam title, which would see him equal Margaret Court's all-time record.

Despite surrendering the first set meekly, 2022 US Open champion Alcaraz spoiled Djokovic's dreams as he battled to a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win in four hours and 42 minutes. With it, he ended the 36-year-old's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

Shriver, a 21-time doubles Major champion, speaking on the latest episode of The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast, applauded Alcaraz for not succumbing to the magnitude of the occasion against Djokovic.

The 61-year-old American also opined that facing Djokovic at the grasscourt Major is the toughest assignment in tennis, besides facing Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

“I think Novak was taking up such a huge space in other competitors’ heads and I think Novak had been playing this beautifully, kind of like the mind game during press conference and the little quotes that he would say like ‘it ain't happening yet’ like on court with a BBC. Meaning he’s not ready to pass the guard, not ready to give it to the young players,” she said.

“This showed you Alcaraz, to have the mental fortitude in a Major final to take out [Djokovic],” she added. “Besides [facing] Rafa at Roland Garros, to me what's become [the toughest assignment in] the last couple of years is [facing] Novak at Wimbledon. And you can say Melbourne too, but I'm gonna say Wimbledon has become a tougher out.”

Alcaraz became the first player to beat Djokovic on Wimbledon's Centre Court since Andy Murray defeated him in the 2013 final.

Iga Swiatek applauds Carlos Alcaraz for Wimbledon win against Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz's gritty Wimbledon win against Novak Djokovic has earned him praise from many quarters, including fellow women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek recently praised Alcaraz for not losing heart after Djokovic made a sizzling start in the final. The Serbian took a 5-0 lead in just 27 minutes and closed out the set soon later. The Pole commended the 20-year-old for showing maturity and digging himself out of trouble.

"I was impressed with how Alcaraz pulled himself together after the first set, where he seemed very stressed and it was evident that he couldn't play his tennis, that Novak was dominating the court. The way he came back in the final shows a lot of maturity. Despite his young age, he already has a lot of experience and knows how to get out of trouble," she said.

With the defeat of Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz became just the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple Majors before turning 21 years old. It also saw him retain the top spot in the ATP rankings.

