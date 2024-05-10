“There is no justice in the world for what Dominic Thiem’s career could have been” - Fans react as Austrian announces 2024 to be his final season

Dominic Thiem recently announced that he will bid tennis adieu after the 2024 season. The Austrian's sudden announcement has sparked emotional reactions from fans.

Thiem, who has been struggling with a wrist injury post-2020 season when he won the US Open, has finally decided to hang his boots after a series of disappointing results.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to break the news where he stated his reasons for retiring. He mentioned the first reason to be his wrist, which he said was not the way it used to be, and added the second reason to be his inner feeling which was contemplating the decision for a long time.

"Hello everybody, I have to tell you a very important, very sad but also a very beautiful message. The season 2024 is going to be my last one. I'm going to finish my career at the end of this season and there are some reasons behind it," he said.

"Firstly of course, my wrist, it's not exactly the way it should be and it's not exactly the way how I want it. The second reason is my inner feeling. I was thinking about this decision for a very long time, I was thinking very carefully about it," Thiem added.

Fans reacted to Dominic Thiem's announcement and took to X (formerly Twitter), with one of the fans claiming how the Austrian could've had an illustrious career, had it not been for injuries.

“There is no justice in the world for what Domi’s career could have been.”

Another fan was reminded of Juan Martin del Potro, who suffered a similar fate as the Austrian and expressed sadness over how the two remained the 'what ifs' of tennis.

“Delpo and thiem, both rocked the big 3 during their peak, both are nicest blokes on the tour and both remained the 'what if' of tennis”

Here are the reactions from fans expressing their sadness.

“The only guy who blasted Nadal on clay is retiring with zero French Opens and also zero Masters 1000s on clay. Life is brutal, really. At least he has a slam to his name and some of the best matches against Big 3.” said a fan

“Tennis is such a brutal sport” another fan remarked

“Don't cry because it's over smile because it happened. Legend in my book.” a fan got emotional

Some fans, while expressing their sadness, also lauded his work ethic and talent.

“Poor dude. So much talent and work ethic. Sometimes the body just doesn’t cooperate. :-(“ a fan opined

“Man this guy is so pure and genuine , idk why this happened with him. But we will always be fan of him for what he has done in his career. Love ya @domithiem” a fan expressed

“I really love him. Sad to see him retire so early” a fan wrote, expressing their dissapointment.

"I came to the conclusion that this decision to end my career at the end of this season is the only right one" - Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem

While announcing his retirement, Dominic Thiem said that he was grateful for the things he managed to accomplish in his career.

"Of course I was also thinking about my whole journey as a tennis player which was incredible. I had success, I won trophies I really never dreamt of. So the journey was really incredible, all the ups and downs, it was incredible experience which I am so thankful for. "

However, the Austrian eventually believed that retiring at the end of the season would be the best decision, but also expressed excitement about his life beyond tennis.

But at the end, I came to the conclusion that this decision to end my career at the end of this season is the only right one. I am very happy with it and I am also super excited for everything that's coming next," he added.

Dominic Thiem joined the likes of Garbine Muguruza and Diego Schwartzman in the list of players who have announced their retirement recently.