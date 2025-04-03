"There were a lot of tennis parents more villainous" - When Serena Williams' sister Isha opened up about their father Richard wanting to protect them

Serena Williams and Venus Williams' half-sister Isha Price once opened up about why Richard took the sisters out of the junior tennis programme. Isha revealed that Richard wanted to protect his daughters from the environment created by "villainous" parents in juniors.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2021, Isha, daughter of Oracene Price, revealed that Richard possessed initial resistance before the making of the film King Richard. The father of the Williams sisters had been portrayed in a negative light in the media since the early days, and he feared a similar portrayal in the movie.

However, Isha and the other members of Richard's family explained to him that the movie will be more truthful and they will have a say in the portrayal.

Script writer Zach Baylin revealed that Richard was a "very controversial and contentious figure" in the 1990s and 2000s in the tennis world. But he defended him and claimed he was "an extremely soft and encouraging father and coach."

"There were a lot of tennis parents out there that were more villainous. The reason that he took us out of—or took Venus and Serena out of—the juniors was because of the way that the parents were acting," added Isha Price.

Early in the 1990s, Richard moved his family to West Palm Beach, Florida, so Serena and Venus could train under esteemed coach Rick Macci. They made a name for themselves in the junior tennis circuit, but Richard abruptly took them out of Macci's academy and trained them himself. However, Macci has always spoken kindly about him.

Venus and Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci praises "unreal tennis parent" Richard Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the KING RICHARD Premiere Screening - Source: Getty

Soon after Richard pulled his daughters Serena Williams and Venus Williams out of Rick Macci's academy, the sisters made their debuts in professional tennis. They became two of the greatest players America and the world had seen.

Serena and Venus dominated the WTA Tour, winning 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together and also bagging three Olympic gold medals in doubles. In singles, Serena won a record 23 Grand Slam titles while Venus earned seven.

Although Richard abruptly removed his daughters from Macci's guidance, the coach has always spoken kindly about the father. In a post on X, in March 2024, Macci wrote:

"Richard Williams when we did the CONTRACT wanted UNLIMITED FREE DISNEY TICKETS as he wanted his girls to be kids First and tennis players Second. UNREAL TENNIS PARENT. UNREAL FRIEND.UNREAL OUTCOME ON AND OFF THE COURT. @serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams," Macci wrote.

Serena Williams retired from playing tennis in 2022 and turned to entrepreneurship and raising her two daughters. Venus Williams has continued playing, last appearing at the 2024 Miami Open.

