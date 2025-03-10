"There's 20,000 people, it feels incredibly separate" - When Andre Agassi was left feeling strange before Indian Wells blockbuster vs Pete Sampras

Andre Agassi once reflected on the overwhelming emotions he felt seeing a massive crowd rally behind him during his final against arch-rival Pete Sampras at the 2001 Indian Wells Masters. Fueled by their support, he delivered a stellar performance to claim the title.

Agassi was in blistering form at Indian Wells that year, entering the tournament as the fourth seed. He started strong with wins over Hicham Arazi and Tommy Haas before powering through Nicolas Kiefer, Nicolas Lapentti, and sixth seed Lleyton Hewitt to book a high-stakes final against Pete Sampras.

As Agassi made his way to the stadium before his match against Sampras, he recalled feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of fans—nearly 20,000—who had gathered to watch. Describing the experience as “surreal,” he also admitted that the moment felt a little “strange” as he prepared to give his best on the court.

“It just feels incredibly surreal,” the American told the media. “Regardless, everybody in their life has the opportunity to experience priding themselves on something, working hard for something, and accomplishing something. Whatever degree that is, whatever scope that's on, I believe it's something that everyone can sit back at and feel is part of what makes life so special.”

He added:

“I just think in my arena, when you pull up to a place that there's 20,000 people, you know, it's like it feels incredibly -- I would say it feels separate. It feels like it's not even you. But yet it boils down to everything you're going to do out there. It's a very strange feeling, and one you start to have a better appreciation for the more time you spend.”

Andre Agassi ultimately defeated Pete Sampras 7-6(5), 7-5, 6-1 to claim the 2001 Indian Wells Masters title. It was a long-awaited triumph, coming in his 13th appearance at the tournament. The victory also marked the fifth Masters 1000 title of his illustrious career.

