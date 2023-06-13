Novak Djokovic is the Greatest tennis player Of All-Time (GOAT), says Hall of Fame coach Rick Macci.

Rick Macci, the former coach of Serena and Venus Williams, among others, was asked about Novak Djokovic winning the 23rd Grand Slam title of his career at the 2023 French Open. Taking on Casper Ruud in the final, the World No. 1 scored a straight-sets win to record the third Roland Garros title of his career.

Speaking in a recent interview, Macci congratulated Djokovic by bringing up all of his accomplishments throughout his career.

"The Joker is the best. 23 Grand Slams, ten Australians, seven Wimbledons, three US Opens, and now three French," Macci told NBC News.

"He's won 94 singles titles, 388 weeks at No. 1, 36 years old, and he's not yet! And, by the way, he's won the last four Wimbledons, and that's right around the corner," he added.

The American had no hesitation when explaining that Djokovic is the GOAT, giving props to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as well.

"He's definitely the GOAT. I've watched this for a long time. Federer looked the best, Rafa grinded the best, but the Joker is the best. In my opinion, as you know, goats like to run in the mountains, and there's a guy from Serbia who's going to be running on Mount Rushmore. So he is the GOAT," Macci concluded.

Novak Djokovic, however, doesn't want to call himself the GOAT

Novak Djokovic, however, didn't want to admit to being the Greatest player Of All Time (GOAT) during an on-court interview with Eurosport after winning the 2023 French Open.

Djokovic was asked by reporter Barbara Schett whether she can call him the GOAT now. The 36-year-old was quick to answer:

"You can call me Novak! I like my name!" Djokovic said.

With the 2023 French Open title, Djokovic has increased his lead against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in big titles won. The Serb now has 67 of those, which include Grand Slams, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic medals, with the Spaniard being at 59 and the Swiss at 54.

For the first time in his career, Djokovic now has more Grand Slam titles (23) than Nadal (22) and Federer (20), while also boasting a positive head-to-head with the both of them.

"It's amazing to know that I'm one ahead of both of them in Grand Slams, with Rafa, but at the same time, everyone writes their own history. So, you know, I still think that everyone has a unique journey that they should embrace and stick to", Djokovic said during the press conference after winning the French Open.

"But of course having the three of us, with Andy of course, as well, that we cannot forget, in the last 20 years, it's kind of reached the golden era of the men's tennis, as people like to call it," he added.

