"There's nothing science about this but full blown insanity" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic potentially missing US Open 2022

The high likelihood of Novak Djokovic missing the 2022 US Open has drawn varied reactions from the tennis world. The Serbian superstar's chances of playing in the Grand Slam tournament took a huge hit after the US Government recently announced that they would continue to ban non-vaccinated international travelers from entering the country.
Tennis fans reacted to the development on social media and many were unhappy as they wished to see the 20-time Major champion play in the event.
One such fan highlighted that it is unfair for Djokovic to miss out while Tennys Sandgren, who is also unvaccinated, can play.
"Sandgren is unvaccinated but CAN play the US Open 'cause he's an American— Djokovic is also unvaccinated but CANNOT play the US Open 'cause he's not an American. Covid has made the so-called experts lose common sense, as there's nothing science about this but full blown INSANITY," the fan wrote on Twiiter.
Djokovic is the defending men's singles finalist at the Major event in New York City. If he does end up missing the US Open, it will be the second Grand Slam tournament he misses out on this season.
Last week, US authorities announced a relaxation of the coronavirus rules, allowing travellers to enter the country without holding a negative test result. However, the requirement for a 'full vaccination status' still stands.
If the decision stands come late August, the Serb will end his Grand Slam season at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. As per one view on social media regarding the same, he will now have added motivation to win Wimbledon.
"If this decision stands, to ban Novak from the 2022 US open, it is absolutely ridiculous and mean spirited. All of the countless vaccines DO NOT PREVENT TRANSMISSION OF COVID-19! Millions of "vaxxed" Americans are getting and spreading the virus, mainly because they refuse masks," another fan tweeted.
How Novak Djokovic could be affected by not playing at the US Open and the American hardcourt swing
Novak Djokovic, the defending champion at Wimbledon, is already set to lose a lot of points and drop further in the rankings due to the absence of ranking points from the grasscourt Grand Slam. If the Serb goes on to miss the US Open, he will lose another big chunk of points that he won by reaching the final in 2021.
Additionally, he will also lose an opportunity to close the gap on Rafael Nadal in the all-time Grand Slam title race. The Serb, currently with 20 Major titles, is chasing Nadal, who leads the race with 22 Majors to his name. Wimbledon will thus be a crucial tournament for the Serbian player.
His inability to enter the US would also lead to him missing the Cincinnati Masters, the last tournament before the US Open. The former World No. 1 currently holds the most ATP Masters 1000 titles in history (38) and will lose an opportunity to further extend that lead at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, an event he has won twice.