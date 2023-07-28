"There’s no more pressure on me, there’s nothing else you can tell me that I have to do"- When Steffi Graf commented on winning Calendar Grand Slam

Steffi Graf's 1988 season is one of the most iconic in tennis history. The German won 72 out of 75 matches that year, with 11 titles to her name. After winning the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon, Graf entered the US Open with the aim of clinching the Calendar Grand Slam, a feat that had not been achieved in women's tennis since Margaret Court in 1970.

Seeded first, she reached the final without dropping a single set, and here, her opponent was her doubles partner and fifth seed Gabriela Sabatini.

Graf beat the Argentine 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win the US Open and, in turn, the Calendar Grand Slam (also known as the Grand Slam), becoming only the third woman to do so.

Speaking after the match, the German was asked about her thoughts on her achievement. She responded by stating that she was glad that all talk of the Calendar Grand Slam was over and that there was nothing else she needed to do in tennis.

“I don’t think you can expect me to give the right answer right now about it. I’ve just finished the match. I need some time to think about it a little. I’m very happy all the talk about the Grand Slam is over. That’s a nice relief. Now I’ve done it and there’s no more pressure on me. There’s nothing else you can tell me that I have to do," Graf said.

Apart from her Major triumphs, Steffi Graf also won the Olympic singles gold medal in Seoul in 1988.

She thus became the only tennis player, male or female, to win the Golden Slam, which means triumphing at all the Grand Slams as well as at the Olympics. No player has been able to win the Calendar Grand Slam since Graf in 1988.

Steffi Graf won 22 Grand Slam singles titles throughout her career

Steffi Graf in action at the 1995 Wimbledon Championships

Steffi Graf enjoyed a glittering career that saw her win 22 Grand Slam singles titles, which was an Open Era record before Serena Williams surpassed her tally at the 2017 Australian Open.

The German is the only player in tennis history to have won all four Majors at least four times. She won the Australian Open four times, the US Open five times, the French Open six times, and Wimbledon seven times.

All in all, the German won a total of 107 singles titles, which is the third highest in the history of women's tennis. She also won a Grand Slam doubles title at Wimbledon in 1988 while partnering Gabriela Sabatini.

