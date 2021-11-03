Pam Shriver feels there are "no weaknesses" in Novak Djokovic's game, Jim Courier says the Serb is "just great everywhere"

Novak Djokovic got his 2021 Paris Masters campaign off to a strong start as he beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round on Tuesday. The result marked Djokovic's 38th win in Paris, the highest in the history of the Masters 1000 event. The Serb also has a record five titles at Paris-Bercy.

In that context, Pam Shriver and Jim Courier were asked to describe the reasons behind the Serb's dominance in indoor conditions. Shriver, a 22-time Slam champion in doubles, pointed out that Djokovic's well-rounded game has helped him dominate on every surface.

Shriver believes there are "no weaknesses" in the Serb's game, especially since his serve -- once considered his weakest shot -- has become world-class.

"What makes Novak dominate anywhere? He's just as consistent, he plays defense, he's offensive, his serve has shot up from where we saw it 10-12 years ago, there are no weaknesses in his game," Pam Shriver said while speaking on Tennis Channel.

Shriver did, however, suggest that Djokovic's weaknesses came to the fore during the US Open final, where he was under tremendous pressure as he stood on the cusp of history.

"I mean maybe you could say that there is a weakness, that his last match when he's gone for the Grand Slam, that's it," she added.

Jim Courier, meanwhile, had a more interesting take. Courier brought up the example of Rafael Nadal, pointing out how someone as great as the Spaniard struggles in indoor conditions while Djokovic has no such issues.

Courier surmised that it is difficult to find a flaw in Djokovic's game given that he succeeds in all conditions.

"If anything, honestly the only thing that really pops to my mind is that Rafael Nadal doesn't like playing - he's not here, he's injured we know that - but over the course of their careers, Nadal (is) quite not as comfortable or confident on the lower-bouncing indoor courts," Jim Courier said. "Not that he isn't good but Novak kind of separates a little bit there and maybe that's it, I mean we're grasping for straws, guy is just great everywhere."

What's next for Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters?

Novak Djokovic will return to doubles action on Wednesday

Novak Djokovic will be in action at the Paris Masters on Wednesday, in doubles. Djokovic, along with countryman Filip Krajinovic, will take on the pairing of Filip Polasek and John Peers.

The 20-time Major champion will return to singles action on Thursday against either Gael Monfils or Adrian Mannarino.

Edited by Arvind Sriram