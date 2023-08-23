Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has showered praise on Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz for playing a "fabulous" final at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Alcaraz and Djokovic came face to face on Sunday, August 20, for a second time in a final this year. With the first one in July at Wimbledon going the Spaniard's way, Djokovic avenged his loss and lifted the Cincinnati Open trophy for a third time.

The Serb remained on the fence for the first half of an absorbing battle with Alcaraz. Despite being a championship point down in the second set, he managed to beat the 20-year-old 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4).

In a recent episode of Eurosport's Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast, Becker lauded both players and was particularly impressed by the contribution of Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

"What I particularly liked at Alcaraz's side was his coach. Carlos' coaching for his protege was really good listening after every point. According to the motto, 'is the coach important?' I think this question was answered by this final," he said.

The German great stated that the final at the Cincinnati Open was an unimaginable match with plenty of emotion and passion, adding:

"These are the duels that make the tennis heart beat faster.The most successful player of all time, Novak, against the primus, the best in class, also No. 1 in the world rankings. You can't imagine anything better."

"It was a fabulous match in Cincinnati... that's what you want to see, just this pure emotion and this passion. So both players left their heart on the court."

Becker was a part of Djokovic's team between 2014 and 2016. The Serb won six of his 23 Major titles during his time with the German.

"I was like, man, come on, give up" - Novak Djokovic praised Carlos Alcaraz for fighting till the end in Cincinnati Open final

Cincinnati Open presentation ceremony.

Novak Djokovic himself applauded Carlos Alcaraz after winning the Cincinnati Open final. He sat down with the Tennis Channel after his triumph to reflect on his performance in the decider.

"Well look, in the third set, I though I played well, plenty of chances to break his serve, every single time and that match point at 5-3. I was like, man, come on, give up. You know, give me this ball," he joked.

The 36-year-old was proud of his and Alcaraz's efforts on Sunday as he said:

"It's, you know, as good as it gets in terms of performance for the crowd," he continued. "I hope everyone enjoyed it because we certainly didn't enjoy his much on the court, but I think when it's all done and dusted, you know, we can we can both be proud of the fight."

The World No. 2 is now set to compete at the US Open two years after he was banned from the United States of America for not taking the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination jab.

