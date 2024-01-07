"These things happen, even to the best players, I don't say I have been destroyed" - When Rafael Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic in Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal once candidly discussed his loss to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final in 2019.

Nadal progressed to the final with a commanding 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, he was unable to replicate his performance in the title clash against Djokovic. The Serb dominated the final, outplaying the Spaniard to claim a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 victory and clinch his seventh Australian Open title.

In his post-match press conference, Rafael Nadal addressed Tsitsipas' sentiments about feeling 'destroyed' by him in their semifinal clash. The Spaniard explained that the Greek might have felt that way due to his relative newness in the sport, unaware that even the best players in history experienced such losses.

Drawing from his own vast experience in the sport, Nadal asserted that he wouldn't characterize his loss to Djokovic as being 'destroyed,' as he had faced an opponent performing at the highest possible level.

"Yeah, but Stefanos is so young. He don't have been destroyed enough times to know that that can happen on a tennis court. I am not new on this. I know these kind of things happens," he said.

"Even to the best players of the history happened. I don't say I have been destroyed. I have been playing against a player that was at the highest level possible, in my opinion, tonight. A player playing like this is difficult to win," he added.

Nadal admitted that the Serb had outperformed him in the final, leaving no room for complaints.

"He (Novak Djokovic) was better than me tonight. That's the sport. We can talk a lot, but when the player did almost everything better than you, you can't complain much. The only thing that you can say is congrats to the opponent, well done," he said.

Despite the loss, the Spaniard found encouragement in reaching the Australian Open final. Although he acknowledged his unpreparedness to face Djokovic's level, he expressed optimism about reaching that level in the coming months.

"If we analyze all this stuff, have been probably better impossible two weeks for me, even if tonight was not my day, because the opponent played too good, and I was not ready to face that level tonight," he said.

"But I believe that I can be ready in a couple of months if I am able to keep practicing and to keep competing at that level," he added.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have met twice at the Australian Open

2019 Australian Open - Day 14

Rafael Nadal enjoys an 11-7 winning record against Novak Djokovic at Grand Slam tournaments. However, the Serb has emerged victorious in both of their clashes at the Australian Open.

The duo first locked horns in the 2012 Australian Open final. After a five-hour and 53-minute battle, the longest Grand Slam final in history, Djokovic narrowly edged past the Spaniard 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 and claimed his fifth title at the Melbourne Slam.

He also triumphed over Nadal in the 2019 final, securing a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 victory. This win marked the Serb's 15th Grand Slam title, surpassing Pete Sampras' Major record.

