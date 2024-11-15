Maria Sharapova once shed light on the challenges of fame, expressing frustration with the intrusive nature of the paparazzi. The Russian bemoaned how the media's attention extended beyond her to affect her loved ones as well.

Sharapova catapulted to global stardom at just 17 years of age when she stunned two-time defending champion Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final. The Russian claimed a dominant 6-1, 6-4 victory over Williams to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

Maria Sharapova's popularity continued to soar as she went on to win Majors titles at the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open, completing the coveted career Grand Slam. The Russian won her fifth Major crown at the 2014 French Open, beating Simona Halep 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 in the final.

In an interview with Sportsnet later that same year, Sharapova reflected on her breakthrough moment at Wimbledon, shedding light on the sudden attention and responsibility that accompanied the triumph.

"It was a tremendous victory, but also a very sudden amount of attention and responsibility. I was quite young, and there was a very strong drive to push myself even harder. When you accomplish a win at Wimbledon, the idea of what’s next becomes even more important," Maria Sharapova said.

Maria Sharapova also opened up about her celebrity status, admitting that while she enjoyed attending high-profile events and posing on red carpets, she wished that the paparazzi would limit their scrutiny to such occasions. She lamented the media's "invasiveness," emphasizing that their relentless intrusion also impacted the privacy of her family and friends.

"I’m a very private person, and while I’m happy to be included in so many red-carpet moments, I do wish that’s where the paparazzi following would end. They can be really invasive of not only my privacy, but of my friends’ and family’s when we’re out together," she added.

Maria Sharapova on her popularity: "I’m not a bragger, but I can easily attribute it to having truly amazing fans"

Maria Sharapova (Source: Getty)

During the aforementioned interview, Maria Sharapova reflected on her immense popularity, attributing it to her "amazing" fans. She gushed over her loyal supporters as she opened up about her efforts to set an example for modern women.

"I’m not a bragger, but I can easily attribute it to having truly amazing fans. I’m fortunate to have had a lengthy career, and the fans have stayed loyal. I try to work really hard and be an example for modern women," Sharapova said.

When asked if she could envision herself in a conventional nine-to-job, Sharapova admitted that it was hard to imagine. However, the Russian highlighted that she was no stranger to spending long hours working on projects, whether on long flights or behind her desk.

"I don’t think at this point I could ever get used to a cubicle-type job. I went pro at 12 years old, so I’ve never really had that traditional experience. But there are definitely lots of very long international flights and many days where I do spend significant time at my desk working on projects," she added.

After retiring from professional tennis in 2020, Maria Sharapova turned her focus to her business and investment endeavors. The former World No. 1 also made an appearance on the popular show 'Shark Tank,' joining forces with Mark Cuban to invest in Bala Bangles, a company specializing in wearable weights.

