"They both cared a lot about me, asked me every 2 or 3 weeks how I was doing" - Carla Suarez Navarro hails Venus and Serena Williams for their support during her battle with cancer

Carla Suarez Navarro revealed a wonderful gesture from Serena Williams and Venus Williams towards her during her battle with cancer a couple of years ago. Suarez Navarro hailed the Williams sisters for caring for her when she needed it and said they checked up on her at least once every two to three weeks during her recovery period.

In late 2020, Suarez Navarro announced that she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of cancer, and would require months of chemotherapy and treatment. She returned to the tour in May 2021 after beating cancer, before retiring from tennis at the end of the 2021 season.

During the most challenging phase of her life, which was the initial diagnosis and the months of treatment that followed, Suarez Navarro received a lot of support and love from Venus and Serena Williams, who were constantly in contact with her regarding the progress of her recovery. The Spaniard was surprised and touched by the same, as she revealed during a recent interview with AS.

"She (Serena Williams) and sister (Venus Williams). They both cared a lot about me. They asked me every two or three weeks how I was doing. That really surprised me," Carla Suarez Navarro said.

Navarro further stated that even after her successful recovery, the Williams sisters continued to show concern about her well-being and were thrilled when she returned to the tour at the 2021 French Open.

"When I saw them face to face, they remained very interested and told me that they were glad to see me back," Suarez Navarro added.

The 34-year-old also shared her thoughts on Serena Williams' recent retirement from the sport, further praising her friend and former rival for her contribution towards tennis. Suarez Navarro said that she "suffered a lot" on the court against Williams, but hailed the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion for changing tennis and fighting for fellow female players.

"A legend is leaving us," Suarez Navarro said on Williams' retirement at the US Open. "I have coincided with her a lot and I have suffered a lot from her as her rival, but I think she changed tennis, put it in a different world focus. Her clothes, everything she did."

"And then, off the slopes, she has defended us like the best, she has fought for us and we are all very grateful to her," the Spaniard added.

Over the years, Williams has been a vocal advocate for pay parity in sports and women's rights in general.

"She imposed a lot and then she started to sweep me off the track" - Carla Suarez Navarro on facing Serena Williams on tour

Carla Suarez Navarro also shed light on the monumental challenge of facing Serena Williams on the tour, calling the American great a "very, very tough rival" who swept her off the court. Suarez Navarro reflected on their past meetings, admitting that she was never able to win more than four games in a set against Williams. The Spaniard said that the more she faced Williams, the more she felt beaten mentally even before the match started.

"I think I couldn't beat her in any set for more than four games," Suarez Navarro said in her interview with AS. "For me she was a very, very tough rival. Obviously, in the clashes we had there was everything. In the first ones she imposed a lot and then she started to sweep me off the track."

"In the last ones, I already focused on it badly mentally. Still, I couldn't hurt her with my game and she was very comfortable," she added.

The two players faced each other seven times on the WTA tour, with Serena Williams winning all seven matches, including the 2015 Miami Open final. Williams never lost more than three games across all 14 sets she played against Suarez Navarro. She won five of those sets with a 6-0 scoreline.

