"This is also me pretending the Wimbledon men's final doesn't exist" - Tennis fans react as Daniil Medvedev chooses to watch Austrian GP over Wimbledon final

ATP World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev raised many eyebrows on Sunday as he chose to ignore the Wimbledon final and watch the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, which was on at the same time. The Russian player was not allowed to participate in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships as a result of a participation ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Medvedev posted a short video on social media with the caption reading, "Perfect Sunday," as he watched the Austrian GP on television with his trophy cabinet in the backdrop, which included his US Open trophy among many others.

Medvedev's update drew many reactions from tennis fans on social media. Many believed it was no coincidence that the Russian player posted the video at the same time as the Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios, appreciating his 'sense of humor.'

"Hahaha this is also me pretending the Wimbledon men's final doesn't exist," one fan wrote on Twitter.

The All England Club's ban on Russian and Belarusian players led to the ATP and WTA taking away ranking points from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Daniil Medvedev kept his World No. 1 ranking as a result, but did not get to play in the iconic grasscourt Grand Slam.

Many fans felt the Russian player was right in ignoring the match as he would be playing the final if not for the ban, while others liked his cheeky response.

Ashlae 🦋 @CaliforniaAshes @gasparlanca A mix of shade and petty with salt on the side. I love it. @gasparlanca A mix of shade and petty with salt on the side. I love it. 😍

It’s_Natalie_Again @law4mentalhlth @gasparlanca Haha good one. But think he’s sneaking and watching Wimbledon on his phone :) @gasparlanca Haha good one. But think he’s sneaking and watching Wimbledon on his phone :)

Meanwhile, some had their opinions on his unusual looking trophy cabinet.

"I’ve changed my mind. Medvedev deserved his ban for the design of that trophy cabinet (or prison?) & the placement of that tv alone!" tweeted one such fan.

Sarah @Sarah_Oestreich I know some of you are noting that Daniil Medvedev is not watching the #Wimbledon final, but I am always amused by his trophy jail I know some of you are noting that Daniil Medvedev is not watching the #Wimbledon final, but I am always amused by his trophy jail https://t.co/FhO4nSxxsk

Medvedev is known to be an avid fan of Formula 1 racing. He has been seen attending a few F1 races in the past and is regularly watching live telecasts of races. Earlier this year, he also went for a karting session with F1 racers Alex Albon and Daniil Kyvat, just days after the epic Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal.

Daniil Medvedev practices as preparation for the American hard court swing

2021 US Open - Day 14

Daniil Medvedev recently practiced on hardcourts after missing the Wimbledon Championships. In a video posted by the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, the 26-year-old was seen ripping a few forehands, each one more intense than the other. Medvedev will be back in action during the American hardcourt swing as he aims to defend his US Open title.

The US Open announced that they will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the event starting late August. Daniil Medvedev will have a lot of points to defend during the upcoming hardcourt season as he aims to retain his World No. 1 ranking.

Medvedev won the Canadian Open last year and reached the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters, en route to a US Open triumph. He defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final, dropping just a solitary set throughout the tournament.

