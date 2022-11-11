"This is so boring, someone needs to add spice" - Tennis fans react to non-glamorous ATP Finals Gala night featuring Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and others

The 2022 ATP Finals kicked off with the ATP Finals Gala on Thursday, with the eight qualifiers getting together with tournament partners. However, tennis fans were not quite content with the lack of glamor and spice during the event, looking at how the players dressed for the occasion.

The event was held on Thursday night, a few hours after the draw was set for the round-robin stage, starting on Sunday. Top seed Rafael Nadal was drawn to face debutants Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz, along with former Rafa Nadal Academy student and World No. 4 Casper Ruud, in Group Green. Novak Djokovic joins fellow ATP Finals champions Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev, as well as World No. 7 Andrey Rublev, in Group Red.

The eight top players will also get together on Friday for further pre-tournament commitments and a group portrait. Meanwhile, fans reacted to the gala, where most players were dressed in a similar fashion, but Auger-Aliassime and Tsitsipas stood out.

"This is so boring wtf?? someone needs to add spice," a Twitter user opined.

"Everyone is muted besides - Stef: I'm gonna stick out with my jacket, Felix: I'm gonna stick out with my jacket and my pants!" another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the ATP Finals Gala night:

Diane Hill @DiHilly @SUNNY8X Sorry to say but I was losing the will to live when watching the opening of the Gala!! Crummy questions from a presenter that didn’t seem to know much, markers that didn’t write, poor organisation, not impressed, boring!! Poor pics too!! Amateur!! @SUNNY8X Sorry to say but I was losing the will to live when watching the opening of the Gala!! Crummy questions from a presenter that didn’t seem to know much, markers that didn’t write, poor organisation, not impressed, boring!! Poor pics too!! Amateur!! 😑

Rafael Nadal headlines opening day of ATP Finals 2022, Novak Djokovic to begin campaign on Monday

Day 10: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz will square off on the opening day of the 2022 ATP Finals in a rematch of their Wimbledon quarterfinal and Indian Wells final earlier this year. While the Nadal-Fritz Group Green clash is scheduled for the night session, in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud will kickstart the tournament in the afternoon session on the opening matchday of the event. Fritz and Auger-Aliassime are making their debuts at the season-ending championship.

Meanwhile, compatriots Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev will face off in the first match of Group Red on Monday afternoon, before Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas face each other in their Paris Masters rematch on Monday night. Djokovic edged Tsitsipas in a thrilling semi-final at the Paris Masters last week.

Group Green players will have one day off before the semifinals as their last group-stage matches are scheduled for Thursday, while Group Red plays its final round on Friday, before Saturday's semifinals.

