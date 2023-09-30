"This was a good old-fashioned street mugging... I got my b*** kicked" - When Andre Agassi commented on losing US Open final to Pete Sampras

Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras locked horns in a Grand Slam final for the very first time at the 1990 US Open.

Agassi was seeded fourth in the tournament and reached the final following victories over Grant Connell, Petr Korda, Franco Davin, Jay Berger, Andrei Chesnokov and Boris Becker.

Standing between him and a maiden Grand Slam singles title was 12th seed Pete Sampras, who had defeated Daniel Goldie, Peter Lundgren, Jakob Hlasek, Thomas Muster, Ivan Lendl (ending his streak of eight successive finals at the US Open) and John McEnroe along the way.

Sampras made easy work of Agassi in the final, winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to win his maiden Grand Slam singles title.

Andre Agassi said after the match that whatever Sampras touched, turned into gold.

''When someone is beating you like he was, there's not a whole lot to get frustrated about,'' said Agassi in the post-match press conference. ''Today I wanted it, but nothing went right. I'd have to say it's the first time I've been focused and determined and done nothing with it. Anything he touched turned to gold out there.''

Agassi then likened the match to a "good old-fashioned street mugging" and claimed that he got his "b*** kicked".

"This was a good old-fashioned street mugging out here, that's all it was. 'I was confident before it, real confident. If I had to bet on it I would have said, 'Hey, I can come out of this on top.' For the first two sets, I was completely on the defensive. But it's not like I just lost it: I got my b*** kicked," Agassi said.

The 1990 US Open final defeat was Agassi's second Grand Slam title clash defeat of the year, having previously lost the French Open final 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Andres Gomez.

Andre Agassi played 15 Grand Slam singles finals throughout his career

Andre Agassi at the 2019 Australian Open

Andre Agassi reached 15 Grand Slam finals throughout his illustrious career, winning eight of those.

After losing his first two Major finals in 1990, he also lost his third, which came at te 1991 French Open. He won his maiden Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in 1992 before winning his next two Major title clashes at the 1994 US Open and the 1995 Australian Open.

1999 was a year to remember for Andre Agassi as he won the French Open, thus completing the Career Grand Slam. The American played in five Grand Slam finals during the 21st century, winning three of those at the Australian Open (2000, 2001 and 2003). Both of his losses came at the US Open, in 2002 and 2005.

