Roger Federer once regretted his emotional reaction after losing to arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the 2009 Australian Open final.

Federer and Nadal had one of the greatest and most compelling rivalries in tennis history, locking horns 40 times. Among their many memorable encounters, one that stands out is their thrilling clash in the 2009 Australian Open final.

The duo engaged in a riveting four-hour and 23-minute battle, with Nadal eventually claiming a hard-fought 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 victory to clinch his maiden Australian Open title. It marked the Spaniard's third straight win over Federer in a Major final, following his triumphs in the French Open and Wimbledon finals in 2008.

The Swiss, who had faltered in his attempt to match Pete Sampras' all-time record of 14 Grand Slam titles, broke down in tears after the final. He lamented that the loss was "killing" him as he struggled to get through his speech during the trophy presentation.

The crowd rallied behind Federer, sharing their support by cheering him on. Nadal also graciously offered consolation with a warm hug, and the Swiss was eventually able to finish his speech.

Roger Federer reflected on his emotional outburst in an interview with the Guardian in 2016, admitting that it was "horribly" timed, as he took away from Rafael Nadal's moment of triumph.

"After losing a final, your head’s spinning, and you just have to get through it, then you cry after you’ve walked out. But then the timing was horrible. This was Rafa’s moment, and I took it away from him," he said.

The Swiss also disclosed that he was angry at his "extreme" reaction, bemoaning that it was interpreted as a sign of his decline.

"Yes, because it was so extreme. And so much was read into it. People saw it as a sign of my decline and, 'Oh my God, he can’t accept he’s losing on hard courts now against Rafa,'" he added.

"Remember you are a great champion, you're one of the best in history" - Rafael Nadal addressed Roger Federer after 2009 Australian Open win

2009 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal graciously apologized to Roger Federer after beating him in the 2009 Australian Open final, empathizing with the "tough" emotional upheaval the Swiss was experiencing.

The Spaniard also expressed confidence in his rival's ability to surpass Pete Sampras' tally of 14 Grand Slam titles and wished him well for the rest of the season.

"First of all, Roger, sorry for today. I really know how you feel right now is really tough but remember you are a great champion, you're one of the best in history. You're gonna improve the record of Sampras as well," he said during the trophy presentation.

"Congratulations for all your career, it's always a pleasure to with you and best of luck for the rest of your season," he added.

The Swiss legend did enjoy a very successful 2009 season, winning his maiden French Open title and his sixth Wimbledon title, breaking Sampras' longstanding record in the process.

