3 reasons why Novak Djokovic can surpass Roger Federer to become the leading Grand Slam winner of all time

Syed Shaiban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 49 // 26 Oct 2018, 21:14 IST

As lights blazed, illuminating the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York at the men's singles final of the 2018 US Open, Novak Djokovic triumphed over Juan Martin Del Potro in three sets to win his fourteenth career Grand Slam title, drawing level with the legendary Pete Sampras and inching three short of Rafael Nadal and 6 short of Roger Federer.

As the Spaniard and the Swiss internationals are entering the final phase of their careers, it almost seems like the Serbian still has an inviting path ahead in the game and even though he's just a year younger than Nadal, Djokovic looks like he can sustain himself for a period where he can extend his Grand Slam tally to the highest level.

The success in the Flushing Meadows echoed not only the capabilities of the Serb but it also echoed the completion of his comeback, a monumental achievement after the beginning of the year was extremely difficult for him.

Here are three reasons as to why Djokovic has it in him to surpass the Grand Slam tally of Roger Federer:

1) Mental Strength

Talking about an exercise that Djokovic does everyday for his mind, the Serb once said that he sits and allows all of his thoughts to flow and it allows him a degree of acceptance, whether in real life or on the pitch when mistakes are concerned.

In a crucial game at Wimbledon amidst mounting pressure, Djokovic had an unreal mental capability to deny Roger Federer's comeback and eventually beat him. Djokovic has been a heavy advocate of mental strength and time and again in the past, he's highlighted it.

After beating Murray in the 2015 Australian Open final, Djokovic said, "Mental strength? In these particular matches and circumstances, mental strength probably plays the most important role".

Throughout his career, Rafael Nadal has been praised a lot for his mental strength, for returning in-spite of some heavy injuries but if someone has matched it all along in his own way, it's been Novak Djokovic. The biggest testament to this can be his rise this year itself; from absolutely struggling with confidence as if he was in the pits of hell, Djoker has risen to not only claim Wimbledon but the US Open as well.

On numerous occasions, Djokovic's mental strength has been challenged to the maximum but he's deflected the pressure superbly well during those times. His mental strength is a key factor that decides the outcome of his play and as long as that remains, which it will, Djokovic is well on his way to the pinnacle.

