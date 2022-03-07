When an 18-year-old Rafael Nadal was recognized as a "natural winner" by legendary commentator

An old video of Rafael Nadal knocking around a few balls with Roger Federer ahead of their first-ever encounter at the 2004 Miami Masters recently emerged on Twitter. John Barrett, who did the play-by-play commentary of the match, could be heard showering praise on the young Spaniard, opining that he came off as a "natural winner."

AR @BuggyWhipFH Commentator describing Nadal in 2004 as a “natural winner”.



They knew this kid was going to be a monster before he even broke out Commentator describing Nadal in 2004 as a “natural winner”. They knew this kid was going to be a monster before he even broke out https://t.co/bPLbpm5ooU

At the beginning of the video, Barrett asserts how the entire tennis universe believed that the 21-time Major winner had a "brilliant future." He then proceeded to list out all the qualities that make the Spaniard a dangerous player.

"Everybody believes he has a brilliant future. He is a left-hander with a good serve, double-handed backhand and a very aggressive attitude," Barrett said then.

Towards the end of the video, the commentator suggests that Nadal knows "how to win instinctively" before adding that the Spaniard has a bright future ahead.

"He's a natural winner... You get boys who know how to win instinctively, and he certainly knows!" he added.

Rafael Nadal's 2004 Miami Open campaign marked the beginning of his burgeoning career at the top

The Spaniard looks on at the 2004 Miami Open.

Nadal's ascent to the top of the game began in 2004, when he reached his first ATP final in Auckland at the start of the season (losing to Czech Republic's Dominik Hrbaty). The Spaniard subsequently broke into the top 40 of the men's rankings after the Australian Open that year.

He then went on to shock the tennis universe by upsetting Roger Federer himself in the third round of the Miami Masters. Up until that point, it was Federer who had held the reins of the sport. However, his future rival came out of nowhere to beat him against all odds, marking the beginning of an epic rivalry that has spanned nearly two decades.

Nadal, on his part, went on to lose to former Australian Open finalist Fernando Gonzalez in his next match in Miami. But he drew inspiration from his results in the first half of the season to win his maiden ATP title in Sopot at the bare age of 18.

With his triumph, the Spaniard became the youngest active male player to win a pro title, a record that he held for four years until Kei Nishikori won his first title at Delray Beach.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala