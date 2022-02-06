Throwback to when Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic all made the semifinals of a Grand Slam but could not win the title: Juan Martin Del Potro's epic US Open 2009 victory

Juan Martin Del Potro's 2009 US Open triumph is notable in many respects. But the most remarkable among them is probably the fact that it is the only Grand Slam to date where Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have all made the semifinals but failed to win the title.

2009 was the first year the Argentinian began as a top-10 player, with an ATP ranking of World No. 9. Deep runs at the Australian Open (quarterfinals) and Roland Garros (semifinals) took his ranking all the way up to World No. 5. After a slight dip in form midway through the season, Del Potro was seeded sixth at Flushing Meadows.

aidan @Goatucanu There’s has only been 1 occasion where Federer, Djokovic and Nadal have all made the semi final of the same grand slam, and neither won the tournament. The 2009 US Open, where 20 year old Juan Martin del Potro stunned the world. There’s has only been 1 occasion where Federer, Djokovic and Nadal have all made the semi final of the same grand slam, and neither won the tournament. The 2009 US Open, where 20 year old Juan Martin del Potro stunned the world. https://t.co/aLr0mfqTGT

Having made the quarterfinals in the previous edition, the then 21-year-old repeated the same without too much trouble. Following wins against three unseeded players, his first real test came against former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero in the fourth round.

Ferrero, seeded 24th in the tournament, was already past his prime at that point and did not offer much resistance. With a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 demolition of the Spaniard, the 'Tower of Tandil' reached the quarterfinals where he faced off against Marin Cilic.

Like Del Potro, Cilic was also in the ascendancy at that point. The 2009 US Open marked his first quarterfinal at a Grand Slam, which he achieved with a shock upset over second seed Andy Murray in the fourth round.

But the Croat could not pull off a second consecutive upset against the sixth seed. From a set down and a break down in the second, Juan Martin Del Potro clawed his way back with an emphatic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Juan Martin Del Potro faced Rafael Nadal in the semifinals and Roger Federer in the final

Juan Martin Del Potro defeated Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the trot to win his first Grand Slam title

In his second semifinal of the year, Juan Martin Del Potro faced third seed Rafael Nadal. Going into the match, the Spaniard led the head-to-head 4-2 and was looking to enter his first US Open final.

The seventh meeting between the two, however, was not a match to remember for Nadal. The 21-time Grand Slam champion stood clueless in the face of Del Potro's relentless forehand and suffered an uncharacteristically inadequate 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 defeat.

In the other semifinal, top seed Roger Federer crushed an up-and-coming Novak Djokovic in straight sets. The 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5 victory for the Swiss was most memorable for his tweener winner, a shot Federer described as "the greatest shot I ever hit in my life."

RK @resonative5 Roger Federer's tweener shot at US Open 2009.. one of those incredible sporting moments I'm glad of watching live on TV Roger Federer's tweener shot at US Open 2009.. one of those incredible sporting moments I'm glad of watching live on TV https://t.co/Bbi96PrYX3

Against Juan Martin Del Potro, Federer was on the verge of making history as the first man in the Open Era to win the US Open six times on the trot. Also at stake for the No. 1 seed was the Surface Slam, since he was the reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion.

28 years old at the time, Federer had all but cemented his status as the GOAT with his tally of 15 Grand Slams. He had also won all six previous encounters with the Argentinian, making the tennis world believe his triumph in New York was a foregone conclusion.

Lukas Weese @Weesesports Juan Martin Del Potro win his only Grand Slam at the 2009 US Open, overpowering Roger Federer with his forehand.



If Del Po were healthy, he would’ve won multiple Slams.



#ATPTour #tennis



Will never forget watchingJuan Martin Del Potro win his only Grand Slam at the 2009 US Open, overpowering Roger Federer with his forehand.If Del Po were healthy, he would’ve won multiple Slams. Will never forget watching 🇦🇷Juan Martin Del Potro win his only Grand Slam at the 2009 US Open, overpowering Roger Federer with his forehand. If Del Po were healthy, he would’ve won multiple Slams. #ATPTour #tennis https://t.co/J47TJ3VxNm

The final started in predictable fashion, as the Swiss took the first set 6-3. Despite trailing 1-3 in the second set, Del Potro fought his way back and forced a tie-break before eventually winning it 7-6(5).

The third set was a return to normalcy as Federer broke the sixth seed's serve twice to win 6-4. The fourth set went to a tie-break, once again going in favor of Del Potro, who won it 7-6(4).

With everything to play for in the final set, the Argentinian broke the top seed's serve early to take a 3-0 lead. A series of serve holds from both players took the scoreline to 5-2, before Federer imploded in his final service game to hand Juan Martin Del Potro his first, and only, Grand Slam title.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala