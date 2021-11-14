TikTok sensation Khaby Lame meets Novak Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini & others at ATP Finals, claims the Serb asked him for social media tips

TikTok sensation Khaby Lame recently visited the Pala Alpitour, the venue of the ATP Finals, where he spent some time with Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini, amongst other participants.

Lame is a social media influencer who operates mainly on TikTok. His specialities include making satirical and silent videos that mock complicated life hacks by doing those tasks in a simple manner.

Lame, who has over a billion likes on TikTok, posed for a photo with Djokovic on the sidelines of the ATP Finals. After the meeting, Lame revealed that he misses tennis and marveled at having witnessed stars such as Djokovic first-hand.

"I missed tennis and seeing these sacred monsters live is even more beautiful," Lame said.

The 21-year-old considers himself fortunate that "legends" such as Djokovic are playing an event close to home. Lame revealed that he does not reside too far away from the Pala Altipour and expressed his desire to catch a few matches at the showpiece event.

"It’s nice that these legends practically came to my house, as I live not far from here," Lame said. "I will definitely come to see some matches, because it will be a show."

Khaby Lame posted a story with Novak Djokovic.

The 21-year-old further revealed that Djokovic asked him for a few social media tips. Lame claimed he responded to Djokovic's question with "sauerkraut," which is basically a simple cabbage dish and could have been a metaphor for simplicity which is the USP of his videos.

Djokovic: “What is your secret?”

Lame: "sauerkraut"

Khaby Lame poses with Alexander Zverev

Khaby Lame also claimed to have given Matteo Berrettini some "advice" ahead of his ATP Finals campaign. The internet star also expressed his delight at Turin managing to attract such an important event that had previously been in London's grasp for over a decade.

“I gave him (Berrettini) some advice, it was really fun," Lame said. "I am happy for Italy that Turin has managed to bring an event of this magnitude for five years, snatching it from an important square like London."

Novak Djokovic will kick off his 2021 ATP Finals campaign on Monday

Novak Djokovic will play Casper Ruud on Monday

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Monday when he squares off against Casper Ruud in his first round-robin encounter.

The World No. 1 has been drawn in the same group as the Norwegian, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev. Given his recent form and prowess on indoor hardcourts, Djokovic is the firm favorite to qualify for the semifinals from his group.

If he does advance, the Serb could face Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev back-to-back in the knockout stages, should the duo also make it that far.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 @CristinaNcl

torinotoday.it/social/djokovi… Khaby Lame at Pala Alpitour with Novak Djokovic: the greeting between the champion and the number 1 on Tik-Tok Khaby Lame at Pala Alpitour with Novak Djokovic: the greeting between the champion and the number 1 on Tik-Toktorinotoday.it/social/djokovi… https://t.co/PXesCmbEOJ

Edited by Arvind Sriram