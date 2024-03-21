Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi together made up for the biggest tennis rivalry of the 1990s. Believe it or not, the 14-time Major winner gave forewarning to the fans that his rivalry with Agassi would be the stuff of legends in 1995 itself.

Sampras won his maiden Major title at the 1990 US Open in scintillating fashion, denying Agassi in straight sets in the title clash. The big server, however, dropped three of his next four matches against the baseliner, leading many to believe that the latter had the upper hand in the rivalry.

Pete Sampras established dominance over the rest of the field in 1993, rising to the World No. 1 position for the first time in his career. He did well to live up to his new-found top billing, beating Andre Agassi in five of their seven encounters leading up to the 1995 Miami Open.

In 1995, the two players had split their meetings in the championship matches of the Australian Open and the Indian Wells Open. Against that background, Sampras was quizzed by the media at the Miami Open on whether he felt the high stakes while facing Agassi.

In response, he extended his respect towards the 5'11" American before expressing hope that they could emulate the rivalry between Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe - which redefined tennis in the 1970s.

"Yeah, I feel like I really need to be at my best hopefully. Andre and I can bring tennis to a new level and get more exciting for the fans and for little kids, and you know we really bring out the best in each other," Pete Sampras said during his press conference at the 1995 Miami Open.

"There is definitely a lot of respect there with Andre and myself, and, you know, time will tell if we can get that rivalry going like kind of a Borg/McEnroe did, but I am looking forward to it. I am sure he is. It is like 2 heavyweights going at it. It should be fun for the fans. I am sure we will enjoy it."

Pete Sampras leads Andre Agassi 20-14 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour

Pete Sampras beat Andre Agassi in the 2002 US Open final

While Andre Agassi came out on top in the 1995 Miami Open championship match-encounter in three tough sets, Pete Sampras would be the player with the winning hand in the majority of their matches from thereon.

Sampras lost yet another big final to Agassi in three sets a few months later in Canada. He saved his best for their 1995 US Open title clash, though, winning in four sets to take a 9-8 lead in their rivalry.

The hot-headed Agassi seemingly never recovered from that loss, as he would drop seven of their next nine matches on the ATP tour between 1996-99. However, a late-career resurgence allowed him to win four of their next five matches, which included a five-set semifinal victory over the big-serving American at the 2000 Australian Open.

Not to be deterred, Pete Sampras put his famous killer instinct to good use towards the end of his career, ending the rivalry with a 20-14 advantage. The 6'1 American would beat Andre Agassi in a high-quality four-set match at the 2001 US Open. He also got the better of Agassi in their last Major final outing at the 2002 US Open before retiring from pro tennis the following year.

