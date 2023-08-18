"To compare myself in any way to Steffi Graf is not in the realm of reality"- When Amy Frazier commented on beating the German in her last match

Steffi Graf's last professional match ended in her retiring due to a hamstring injury against Amy Frazier at the 1999 TIG Classic in San Diego.

The German was playing in her first tournament since reaching the Wimbledon final that year. Seeded third, she received a bye to the second round where she was up against Amy Frazier. Graf won the opening set 6-4, but the American bounced back to take the second 7-5 to force the match into a third set.

Frazier led 2-1 in the final set before Graf retired due to a hamstring injury. After the match, the American stated that she could not compare herself to Graf and that it would be incorrect to state that she had won, considering her opponent retired.

“To compare myself in any way to Steffi is not in the realm of reality. I don’t really consider it winning, to be up 2-1 in the third. Steffi retired from the match. To say I won, that wouldn’t be correct," Amy Frazier said.

Amy Frazier advanced to the quarterfinals of the event, where she was beaten 7-5, 6-1 by Amanda Coetzer.

Steffi Graf did not play another match in he professional career and announced her retirement from tennis. The 1999 season, where she won 33 out of 42 matches, was the last of the German's illustrious career. Her only title that year came at the French Open where she beat the likes of Lindsay Davenport and Monica Seles to reach the final. Graf then beat Martina Hingis 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 to win her 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

Steffi Graf and Amy Frazier locked horns on seven occasions

Steffi Graf in action at the 1995 Wimbledon Championships

Steffi Graf and Amy Frazier locked horns on seven occasions, with the German winning six of those. The first meeting between the two came in the fourth round of Wimbledon 1991, with Graf winning the encounter 6-2, 6-1.

Graf also thrashed Frazier 6-3, 6-0 in the Round of 16 at the 1994 Lipton Championships (now known as the Miami Open). The third clash between the two came in the quarterfinals of the 1995 US Open, with Graf winning 6-2, 6-3.

Their fourth meeting came in Philadephia the same year, with the German coming back from a set down to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Steffi Graf and Amy Frazier met each other twice in 1996 and the former came out on top on both occasions.

The second-round fixture between the two at the 1999 TIG Classic was the only time Frazier beat Graf.

