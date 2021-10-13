Todd Woodbridge says it is "highly unlikely" for Roger Federer to win another Slam, believes the Swiss will miss the Australian Open next year

Todd Woodbridge believes it is unlikely Roger Federer will win another Grand Slam in light of his age and recent injury concerns. Woodbridge also reckons there is a great possibility of Federer missing the Australian Open next year.

Federer made his much-awaited comeback to the tour earlier this year after recovering from two knee surgeries he underwent in 2020. He took part in the French Open and Wimbledon but aggravated his knee problem at the All England Club, forcing him to bring an end to his season.

The 40-year-old recently underwent a third procedure on his knee and was pictured walking on crutches during the Laver Cup.

Federer has asserted that he is keen to make a comeback to the sport next year and fight for the big titles once again. But Todd Woodbridge, in a recent conversation on 2GB's Wide World of Sports' radio, claimed that the Swiss is unlikely to ever get his hands on a 21st Grand Slam crown.

The Aussie did, however, point out that Federer's best chance of adding to his Slam tally would come at Wimbledon.

"Highly unlikely," Woodbridge said about Federer's chances of winning another Major. "If he were to win one, I think the only one that he would be able to get through is Wimbledon."

Woodbridge pointed to Federer's recent injury record and predicted that the Swiss would miss out on next year's Australian Open. The Australian also believes the Swiss is unlikely to win the title at Roland Garros, given he is well past his physical prime.

"He's had another knee surgery ... he's not going to be out on the court for a while," Woodbridge added. "I don't think we're going to see him in Australia (in 2022). He's not going to win at the French Open, and he's 40 years of age."

Woodbridge believes that while Federer has the ability to play some outstanding matches, he does not have enough in his tank to sustain his level throughout a Grand Slam fortnight.

"I think Roger's going to come out and play some nice matches, but winning seven matches to win a Slam, I don't think we're going to see that," Woodbridge added.

Serena Williams is more likely to win another Grand Slam than Roger Federer: Todd Woodbridge

23-time Major champion Serena Williams finds herself in a similar predicament to Roger Federer. Williams last won a Major in 2017 and has fallen short at the final hurdle on four occasions since then.

The American has also battled injury problems the past few seasons, hampering her pursuit of Margaret Court's all-time Grand Slam record (24).

As such, Todd Woodbridge reckons Williams and Federer are in the same boat.

"You can probably throw Serena Williams in that very similar situation," Woodbridge said. "These last 12 months have been a really interesting period and a change over for tennis."

However, the Aussie reckons the American is better placed to win a Major than Federer.

"But Serena is more likely [to win another Grand Slam] I feel than Roger," added the Aussie.

