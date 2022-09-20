Tokyo 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Despina Papamichail preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Toray Pan Pacific Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Garbine Muguruza vs (Q) Despina Papamichail.

Date: September 21, 2022.

Tournament: Toray Pan Pacific Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Tokyo, Japan.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Garbine Muguruza vs Despina Papamichail preview

Third seed Garbine Muguruza will begin her Toray Pan Pacific Open campaign against Greek qualifier Despina Papamichail in Tokyo on Wednesday.

After a stupendous 2021 season that saw her win three titles. Muguruza has struggled in 2022, managing to post a 11-15 win-loss record so far. Only twice this year has she managed to win consecutive matches in a tournament, the latest of which was at the US Open earlier this month.

The former World No. 1's run was ended by two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in a third-set tie-break in the third round.

Sportskeeda Tennis



Predict who will end up as the winner?



@wta



Toray Pan Pacific Open has a strong line-up including some former World No.1 players

Muguruza will now set her sights on continuing her resurgent form in the fall, with Tokyo being her first opportunity to do so.

Despina Papamichail in action at the Wimbledon Championships Qualifying

Greek journeywoman Despina Papamichail, meanwhile, is currently ranked 213th in the world rankings. In June, she reached a career-high ranking of 147th.

Papamichail has 15 singles and 35 doubles titles on the ITF circuit to her credit. Her most recent win was at the $60,000 ITF Charleston Pro in June last year. The 29-year-old also finished as the runner-up at the $60,000 ITF event in Brescia, Italy.

On the WTA tour, she won three matches at the Hungarian Open, reaching the round of 16 from the qualifying rounds.

Ed Salmon @fogmount In a match of long rallies between two qualifiers, Despina Papamichail takes more initiative. She beats a passive, drop-shot-fixated You Xiaodi, 64 62 in 1h55m in Tokyo. In a match of long rallies between two qualifiers, Despina Papamichail takes more initiative. She beats a passive, drop-shot-fixated You Xiaodi, 64 62 in 1h55m in Tokyo.

At the ongoing Pan Pacific Open this week, the Greek won a couple of qualifying matches to set up a first-round meeting with You Xiaodi. Papamichail put up an impressive performance to secure a commanding 6-4, 6-2 win over the Chinese player on Monday.

Garbine Muguruza vs Despina Papamichail head-to-head

Muguruza and Papamichail have never squared off on the tour before and their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Garbine Muguruza vs Despina Papamichail odds

Odds will be updated as soon as they are released.

Garbine Muguruza vs Despina Papamichail prediction

Muguruza at the 2022 US Open

Muguruza will enter this contest as the heavy favorite by dint of her ranking and achievements. The two-time Grand Slam champion will also be buoyed by her US Open run and will be keen to have a strong finish to the year.

Papamichail's serve isn't one of the strongest elements of her game. In her first round of qualifying, she coughed up five double faults and won just 45% of her first-serve points. Although she has improved on both those statistics in the following couple of matches, she needs to be on her guard against a player as aggressive as Muguruza.

The Greek's only hope is to prolong rallies and eke out errors from the World No. 12's racquet. But if Muguruza is able to find her range from the start and keeps painting the lines, Papamichail could be in for a tough time.

Ultimately, Muguruza's vast experience will likely help her sail through to the quarterfinals against a player who isn't accustomed to playing at this level.

Pick: Muguruza to win in straight sets.

