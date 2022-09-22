Tokyo 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Toray Pan Pacific Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Garbine Muguruza vs Liudmila Samsonova

Date: September 23, 2022.

Tournament: Toray Pan Pacific Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Tokyo, Japan.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Garbine Muguruza vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Garbine Muguruza has had a pretty disappointing season so far

Third seed Garbine Muguruza will face Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the Pan Pacific Open on Friday.

Muguruza has had a disappointing season so far, with her most notable moment being a quarterfinal finish at the Qatar Open. She recently reached the third round of the US Open and put in a tough fight against Petra Kvitova before losing 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(10).

The former World No. 1 entered the Pan Pacific Open as the third seed and received a bye to the last 16. Here, the Spaniard beat Greek Despina Papamichail 6-4, 6-2 to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Samsonova has been in decent form lately

Samsonova has produced some pretty good performances lately, winning trophies in consecutive tournaments - the Citi Open and the Tennis in the Land. She also reached the last 16 of the US Open before being beaten by Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 23-year-old, who is unseeded at the Pan Pacific Open, locked horns with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round and emerged with a 6-2, 6-4 win to set up a last 16 clash against Xinyu Wang.

The first set was tightly contested and Samsonova just about edged it 7-6(5). The Russian made a crucial break in the seventh game of the second set to take a 5-3 lead. She then held her serve to love to win the match and seal her place in the quarterfinals.

Garbine Muguruza vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Muguruza leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Samsonova, having beaten her 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of last year's Australian Open.

Garbine Muguruza vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Garbine Muguruza vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Muguruza has produced some promising performances lately and seems to be on course for a resurgence this season. However, Samsonova will be a tough nut to crack given her recent form.

The Spaniard is an aggressive player but is capable of counterpunching as well. She will aim to put pressure on Samsonova from the beginning with her strong groundstrokes. She has a strong return game, which will be needed to counter the Russian's strong serve.

Samsonova will be eager to make the most out of her service games. The 23-year-old loves to hit her shots with a lot of power, but she needs to be careful not to hit too many unforced errors.

The match will most likely be a tightly-contested one and if Muguruza is composed, she should be able to come out on top.

Pick: Muguruza to win in three sets.

