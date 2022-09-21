Tokyo 2022: Karolina Pliskova vs Petra Martic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Pan Pacific Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Karolina Pliskova vs Petra Martic

Tournament: Toray Pan Pacific Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Tokyo, Japan.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Karolina Pliskova vs Petra Martic preview

Karolina Pliskova is gradually regaining her form

Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova will face Petra Martic in the second round of the Pan Pacific Open.

The Czech missed the first couple of months of the season due to injury and her performances later suffered a dip.nPliskova dropped out of the top 10 after Wimbledon but has produced some impressive performances lately.

The 30-year-old reached the semifinals of the Canadian Open following wins over Barbora Krejcikova, Amanda Anisimova, Maria Sakkari and Zheng Qinwen. However, she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Pliskova later reached the quarterfinals of the US Open after beating Magda Linette, Barie Bouzkova, Belinda Bencic and Victoria Azarenka. She was beaten 6-1, 7-6(4) by Aryna Sabalenka.

The former World No. 1 was seeded sixth at the Pan Pacific Open and booked her place in the second round by beating Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 6-1.

Sportskeeda Tennis



The sixth seed will face Croatia's Petra Martic for a place in the last 8



2018 Tokyo champion, Karolina Pliskova wins the first round in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 against Isabella Shinikova of Bulgaria. The sixth seed will face Croatia's Petra Martic for a place in the last 8

Petra Martic has won 29 matches so far this seasom

Martic won her first title of the season at the Ladies Open Lausanne by beating Olga Danilovic in the final. The Croat also reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open and the last 16 at Wimbledon.

Martic reached the third round of the US Open before losing to Victoria Azarenka. She then entered the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo and reached the second round after thrashing Rina Saigo 6-1, 6-1.

Ed Salmon



Martic dispatches qualifier Rina Saigo, 61 61 in Tokyo. Petra was barely on court long enough to get back the racket she sent to the stringer.

Karolina Pliskova vs Petra Martic head-to-head

Martic leads 3-2 in the head-to-head against Pliskova. Their most recent meeting was in the semifinals of the 2021 Italian Open and the Czech won 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Karolina Pliskova vs Petra Martic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Karolina Pliskova -200 -2.5 (-138) Over 21.5 (-138) Petra Martic +162 +2.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (+100)

Karolina Pliskova vs Petra Martic prediction

Judging by recent performances, Pliskova will be heavily favored to win the match but Martic cannot be written off considering her caliber and record against the Czech.

The Czech will look to be aggressive from the start of the match and put pressure on her opponent. Pliskova's powerful serve is arguably her greatest asset and her solid groundstrokes and netplay also makes her a dangerous opponent.

Martic loves to play aggressively, but she can rely on her defense as well. The Croat has a strong serve, powerful groundstrokes and can mix things up with her backhand slices and drop shots. She will be keen to force Pliskova into making errors.

The match could be a tight one but the Czech should be able to come out on top and reach the quarterfinals of the Pan Pacific Open.

Pick: Pliskova to win in straight sets.

