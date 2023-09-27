Tokyo 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Toray Pan Pacific Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (8) Veronika Kudermetova

Date: September 29, 2023

Tournament: Toray Pan Pacific Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Tokyo, Japan

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $780,637

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Iga Swiatek won the French Open for the third time in her career this year

Iga Swiatek is looking for some much-needed redemption in Tokyo this week. The World No. 2 will take on World No. 19 Veronika Kudermetova for a place in the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament.

The reigning French Open champion has had a great season in 2023, with a 57-10 win-loss record and four titles to boot. The Pole had a rather underwhelming summer hardcourt season for her high standards, though, as she was bundled out in the semifinals of both WTA 1000 tournaments in Cincinnati and Montreal.

Swiatek then suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. The 22-year-old is now looking to make amends in Tokyo this week. Having said that, she played some nerve-wracked tennis during her opening-round 6-4, 7-5 win against Japan's Mai Hontama.

Kudermetova, meanwhile, had lost six of her last eight matches before arriving in Tokyo earlier this week. The Russian reached a career-high ranking of World No. 9 late last year, but has struggled to back it up ever since then. Her last good run came at the Libema Open in June, where she finished as the runner-up to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

For what it's worth, the 26-year-old has not let her poor results over the last few months affect her campaign at the 2023 Toray Pan Pacific Open. She made quick work of her first two opponents Harriet Dart and Kayla Day to reach the last eight at the 500-level event.

Iga Swiatek vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Swiatek leads Kudermetova by a healthy margin of 4-0 in their head-to-head record. The Pole has, in fact, never dropped a single set to the Russian in their matches on the WTA tour.

Iga Swiatek vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Iga Swiatek Veronika Kudermetova

(Odds will be updated when released)

Iga Swiatek vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Veronika Kudermetova attempts to retrieve a ball

Swiatek is currently the most well-balanced player on the WTA tour. The Pole not only possesses super-precise groundstrokes, but also has a supreme tactical understanding of the game.

Having said that, she has been holding back on her forehand lately. The 22-year-old undercharges shots from her dominant wing these days as she likes maintaining a deep position on the court during rallies.

Kudermetova also has a solid baseline game, thanks to reliable strokes from both wings. The Russian is a consistent shotmaker and likes to prolong the rallies, which is a great ploy in terms of forcing errors from her opponents.

Swiatek opponent is not your average player, though. The Pole can hit groundstrokes with impressive depth and repeatability, which means that she won't be a victim to Kudermetova's meticulous play.

Pick: Iga Swiatek in straight sets.