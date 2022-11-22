Top 10 prize money earners of 2022 ATP season ft. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal topped the list of highest prize money earners of the 2022 ATP season.

Every year, players are compensated based on how well they perform in a tournament. The higher the tournament category, the greater the prize pool it offers.

Grand Slams, for instance, offer the winners and runners-up prize money in the millions, while those who exit the tournament in the early rounds stand to earn much lesser. Top performers benefit considerably from the prize money system.

On that note, here's is a list of the players who earned the highest prize money at tournaments in 2022:

#10. Hubert Hurkacz - $3.01 million

Hubert Hurkacz has earned $3.01 million for his 2022 tennis exploits

The Polish player is currently ranked No. 10 in the world by the ATP. He has captured one singles title this season, at the Halle Open. In failed to advance past the quarterfinals in any of the Grand Slams. As a result, he stands 10th on this list with $3.01 million in prize money earned.

#9. Andrey Rublev - $4.1 million

Andrey Rublev has earned $4.1 million for his 2022 tennis exploits

The World No. 8 won four titles in 2022 and advanced to the semifinals in six other tournaments. His quarterfinal runs at the US Open and Roland Garros are his best Grand Slam accomplishments.

He missed this year's Wimbledon Championships due to the ban on Russian and Belarussian players. He stands 9th on the list with $4.1 million in earnings.

#8. Felix-Auger Aliassime - $4.1 million

Felix Auger-Aliassime has earned $4.1 million for his 2022 tennis exploits

Felix Auger-Aliassime won four titles on indoor hardcourts this year — in Basel, Antwerp, Florence, and Rotterdam. He also made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He is now ranked No. 6 in the world and has won $4.1 million in prize money.

#7. Daniil Medvedev – $4.14 million

Daniil Medvedev has earned $4.14 million for his 2022 tennis exploits

Daniil Medvedev won two titles this season in Vienna and Los Cabos. He began the year strong by reaching the 2022 Australian Open final, where he fell to Nadal in a five-set match.

Despite being barred from taking part in Wimbledon this year, he ranks seventh on the list with earnings of $4.14 million.

#6. Taylor Fritz - $4.48 million

Taylor Fritz has earned $4.48 million for his 2022 tennis exploits

Taylor Fritz has won three titles this season: Indian Wells, Eastbourne, and the Tokyo Open. His best Grand Slam performance was his quarterfinal run at Wimbledon, which remains his best finish in a Grand Slam to date.

This season, the World No. 9 has earned a total of $4.48 million in prize money.

#5. Stefanos Tstsipas - $5.47 million

Stefanos Tsitsipas has earned $5.47 million for his 2022 tennis exploits

Stefanos Tsitsipas won two tournaments this season in Mallorca and Monte Carlo and advanced to the finals of four other tournaments. He also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the fourth round at the French Open.

As a result, the World No. 4 has earned a total of $5.47 million.

#4. Casper Ruud - $6.93 million

Casper Ruud has earned $6.93 million for his 2022 tennis exploits

Casper Ruud had a fantastic 2022 season, winning three titles in Gstaad, Geneva, and Buenos Aires, as well as making finals at the US Open, Roland Garros, and ATP Finals. In what has been arguably his season on the tour to date, Ruud made earned a total of $6.93 million in prize money.

#3. Rafael Nadal - $7.44 million

Rafael Nadal has earned $7.44 million for his 2022 tennis exploits

Rafael Nadal, who won the men's singles titles at the Australian Open and the French Open, is third on the list with $7.44 million in earnings. Nadal also won titles in Acapulco and Melbourne this year.

Despite having an incredible first half of the season, Nadal had an injury-hit time on the circuit. He was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon ahead of the semifinals due to an abdominal muscle strain, which has since prevented him from competing at his best.

#2. Carlos Alcaraz - $7.63 million

Carlos Alcaraz has earned $7.63 million for his 2022 tennis exploits, a fraction more than Rafael Nadal.

Carlos Alcaraz has won five titles this year, including his first Grand Slam at the US Open. He is currently ranked No. 1 in the world with a win-loss record of 57-13. His efforts have seen him take home $7.63 million in prize money.

#1. Novak Djokovic - $9.93 million

Novak Djokovic has earned $9.93 million for his 2022 tennis exploits

Despite being barred from participating in several big tournaments due to his COVID-19 vaccination status, Novak Djokovic tops this list with $9.93 million in earnings.

The Serbian earned $4.7 million following his sixth ATP Finals trophy, the biggest payout at any tournament in tennis history. He triumphed at Wimbledon for the seventh time as well in Tel Aviv, Rome, and Astana.

