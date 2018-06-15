Top 3 contenders to win Wimbledon 2018

Who all stand a chance at this year's Wimbledon?

Kaushik Turlapaty TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 02:38 IST 439 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Federer is the most successful player of all time at Wimbledon

It is that time of the year again. The most prestigious Grand Slam of tennis, Wimbledon starts on July 2nd. Two weeks of blockbuster tennis will make its way back and along with it will be back Roger Federer who skipped the French Open to remain injury-free.

Roger Federer will be looking to defend his title successfully at this year's Wimbledon. Federer won the 19th Grand Slam of his career, 8th Wimbledon grand slam last year when he beat Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4. The Maestro skipped French Open last year as well to prevent any injuries. He came back and conquered the tournament in his own style without dropping a single set.

With Murray dealing with injury, Nadal pulling out of Queen's, it is very unlikely that they will do well even if they play at Wimbledon this year. Here are top 3 contenders who are really capable and on the right track to win this year's Wimbledon.

#3 Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic

The name Marin Cilic has become synonymous to the word consistency. After battling in a tough loss in the recently concluded French Open against Juan Martin del Potro, Cilic is definitely not a player to sleep on. The 2017 Wimbledon runner-up is having a great season and is ready to get it going again this year in England.

Cilic has been troubling Federer ever since the US Open 2014 semifinals when Cilic shocked the Swiss Maestro beating him in straight sets. While that was the only time he beat Federer, he has been playing some quality tennis, pushing Federer to the limits every time they matched up.

The Croatian is currently one of the very few players who is a serious threat to Federer. After losing in a very tough 5-setter to Federer at Australian Open 2018, Marin Cilic will be looking to take revenge by continuing his form, and might eventually win the title.