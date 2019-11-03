Top 3 Grand Slam finals between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 03 Nov 2019, 12:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The rivalry between Federer and Nadal is considered one of the greatest in the history of tennis

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are unarguably two of the greatest men to have ever wielded a racquet. The epic rivalry between these two icons is widely considered one of the most iconic in the history of tennis, as they took sport-watching to peaks never witnessed before.

The aesthetic and artistic beauty in Federer’s game contrasted by the rugged defiance of Nadal's made for a spectacle that had to be seen to be believed. Between them, the two have won 39 Grand Slam titles and have met each other in numerous Grand Slam finals.

In this article, let us look at three of the greatest Grand Slam finals between Federer and Nadal.

#3 2009 Australian Open final

Nadal consoles Federer after a riveting five-setter in the 2009 Australian Open final

This was the first time that Federer and Nadal met each other in the final of the Australian Open, and they produced some riveting tennis. Even though the Swiss Maestro took an early lead by going up 4-2, Nadal clawed his way back into the match and won the first set 7-5.

Federer then produced some moments of pure magic in the second, taking it 6-3.

The third set went back and forth like a pendulum before Nadal prevailed in the tiebreaker to go up by two sets to one. Federer took the fourth set 6-3, and the match went into the decider.

But Nadal was not to be denied, as he took the fifth set 6-2 to claim his 6th Grand Slam title.

After the match, an emotional Federer broke down and said, “God, its killing me!” Would Federer avenge his defeat to his great rival on the same stage?

Advertisement

Well he would, eight years later…

Result: Nadal def. Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2

1 / 3 NEXT